LinkedIn found copying iOS clipboard data, says it is a bug

The popular professional social networking website LinkedIn has called a major privacy invasion on its part a bug. The app was seemingly found copying the iOS clipboard content on every keystroke. The bug has been found affecting only the iOS users.

A LinkedIn user earlier this week highlighted that the app was copying the contents of iOS clipboard on every keystroke. The company has responded to this claim saying that it is a bug and not a deliberate move.

This issue came into news when a Twitter user who goes by the name @DonCubed posted, "LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification. I'm on an IPad Pro and it's copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro. Tik tok just got called out for this exact reason."

LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification.



I'm on an IPad Pro and it's copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro.



Tik tok just got called out for this exact reason.

First reported by ZDNet, LinkedIn's VP of engineering called this a bug and promised to fix the bug. He also asked to refer to a GitHub library where the fix was already available.

"Appreciate you raising this. We've traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box. We don't store or transmit the clipboard contents," he replied on Twitter.

Hi @DonCubed. Appreciate you raising this. We've traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box. We don't store or transmit the clipboard contents.  Erran Berger (@eberger45) July 3, 2020

LinkedIn is not the only app that has been called out for privacy invasion. A week ago Tiktok was accused of a similar practise. It was highlighted by Emojipedia's Jeremy Burge on Twitter.