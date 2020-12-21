Looking for prepaid plans with streaming benefits? Consider these offers from Airtel, Jio and Vi under Rs 500

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans that come with streaming benefits along with the usual data and calling benefits.

These prepaid plans give access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium subscriptions.

Some plans also offer data-only benefits with a subscription to the OTT platforms.

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans that offer data and calling benefits. Along with these benefits, some of the plans give a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no additional cost. Some plans also give benefits to OTT platforms like Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime. The plans also give access to AirtelXStream, Jio apps and Vi movies and TV. If you are looking for plans priced under Rs 500 with these benefits, you consider the following plans:

Prepaid plans with 28-days validity, streaming, calling and data benefits

Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Zee5 premium valid for 28 days. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hello Tunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime and additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plan.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: The plan gives 90GB data, that is 3GB data per day along with an additional 6GB. The plan is valid for 28 days. Coming to the voice benefits, this plan gives unlimited Jio to Jio calls and Jio to non-Jio calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. This plan comes with a yearly subscription to Disney Hotstar.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Coming to the streaming benefits, this plan offers a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium and Vi movies and TV. The plan gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS and comes for a validity of 28 days.



The telecom companies also offer data-only prepaid plans with no calling or SMS benefits. This plan can come in handy for users looking to work from home or binge-watch their favorite shows.



Vi Rs 355 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 50GB of data for 28 days. This plan gives access to Zee Premium for a year.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 30GB data for a validity of 28 days along with an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This is a data-only plan and does not offer any calling benefits.

Jio cricket plan: Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1.5GB data per day with one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan has a validity of 56 days and does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.