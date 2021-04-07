Looking to buy Xiaomi or Redmi phone? There is Mi Sale and discounts going on now

Highlights The Mi Fan Festival has begun across Mi Homes today and will go live on Mi.com from April 8 to April 13.

The sale will see permanent discounts on several Xiaomi products, in addition to time-specific sales.

A service camp will also be set up across Mi Homes during the sale, offering free of cost servicing for all Xiaomi products.

Mi India has announced the start of its annual Mi Fan Festival (MFF) sale in the country. The sale promises discounts, cashback, banks offer and even gift vouchers on several Xiaomi products ranging from smartphones to laptops. While it commences across Mi Homes today, the online festival goes live on mi.com on April 8.

Along with the annual sale, Xiaomi also marks the fourth anniversary of Mi India's retail showrooms - Mi Homes. The stores will thus run a special sale for over 40 days - from April 6 to May 17 - across 19 cities.

Under the sale, customers purchasing products from Mi Homes will get a gift voucher worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, among others. One lucky Mi Home customer will also get a chance to win 100 per cent cashback on his/her entire bill throughout the festival.

As for the 6-day sale on Mi.com, buyers will be able to avail of a discount of up to Rs 12,000 on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, audio devices and more. The sale will be live from April 8 to April 13. Besides the discount, customers can also avail of special offers on ICICI debit & credit card, Axis bank debit & credit cards, & HDFC credit cards.

Other than the bonanza deals mentioned above, a smart deals category also offers discounts on Mi smart home products. Customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 4,499 on products like Mi Air Purifier 3 and other smart home gadgets.

Both these offers will be available on Mi.com throughout the sale period. In addition, Xiaomi will be running several time-specific offers during the sale. One such is the Re 1 flash sale wherein several Xiaomi products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power and more will be available at a price of Re 1. The sale will be live at 4 pm every day during the sale period.

Another such offer is branded under crazy deals, wherein buyers will be able to get specific discounts on several Xiaomi products. This includes a Rs 13,000 off on Mi Notebook Horizon 14 and Mi 10T Pro, Rs 8000 off on Redmi Note 9, Rs 4000 off on Mi TV 4A 108 cm (43) Horizon Edition and Rs 1,100 off on Redmi Earbuds S. The deals on these products and more will be live on the website at 10 am every day.

Additionally, from 8 pm to 12 am, buyers will be able to bundle three products across categories at the price of one and avail of an additional discount.

Xiaomi says that Mi Homes will also set up a service camp during the sale, which will offer free of cost servicing for all Xiaomi products, including the models that are out of warranty. Mi Fans can check the service camp timings on Mi Home's social media handles.

