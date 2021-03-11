Lou Ottens, the inventor of cassettes and bringer of music to masses, dies at 94

Highlights The inventor of compact cassette tape Lou Ottens has died at the age of 94.

Ottens had breathed his last on March 6 in Duizel, Netherlands.

He first developed an audio cassette tape after becoming the head of Philips product department in 1960.

Ottens wanted to replace large reel-to-reel tapes that provided high-quality sound with compact cassette tapes. The reel-to-reel tapes were too clunky and expensive. Ottens wanted to create something cheaper and something that can be carried easily. Documentary filmmaker Zack Taylor who had worked on a documentary film on Ottens said that he wanted something that is affordable for everyone. "Lou wanted music to be portable and accessible, he advocated for Philips to license this new format to other manufacturers for free, paving the way for cassettes to become a worldwide standard," he said.

Ottens in many ways is responsible for harboring our love for music. He brought music closer and more accessible to people. Much before the mp3 players and iPods were announced, people turned to cassette players to listen to their favorite music. Till the early 2000s, cassettes were pretty much in demand. However, as technology evolved with every passing day, the cassette players and the cassettes lost their relevance.

Cassettes are the reason why people today can enjoy mixtapes and playlists. For music lovers, most of their childhood was all about collecting cassettes of their favorite movie or album. Then the walkman was introduced which helped the music lovers listen to music on the go. The Walkmans did not come with chargers, they ran on batteries yet they were a rage amongst the users. Slowly, the CDs or compact discs replaced cassettes and it vanished into nothingness.

The music CDs were cheaper, lighter and portable. When the computer was introduced, users could download music and transfer them to CDs. Some of the portable CD players that were launched also came with chargers. This made it even more feasible for people to listen to music on the go.

However, when those hardly mp3 players and iPods were introduced, even the concept of CDs became obsolete. Today people with smartphones have access to zillion music streaming apps like Spotify, Gaana, Apple Music, and more but cassettes had their own charm.

"Cassettes taught us how to use our voice, even when the message came from someone else's songs, compiled painstakingly on a mixtape, so next time you make that perfect playlist on Spotify or send a link to share a song, you can thank Lou Ottens." Taylor, who worked on Ottens documentary said.