MacBook Air 2020 vs MacBook Pro 13-inch late 2020: Apple M1 silicon means you should save Rs 30,000

Highlights Apple M1 powers both MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13-inch.

There is little difference between the two laptops.

The price difference between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13-inch is Rs 30,000.

If you are keeping tabs on technology news, you must have realised that the Apple M1 is the new hotness in the town. This is a processor that Apple has created in-house and is now using in two MacBooks: the new MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pro 13-inch. This is a huge change for Apple as well as the whole computer world because the M1 replaces the Intel processors that Apple has used in the MacBook for the last 15 years.

What does this change bring to consumers? This is something that India Today Tech explored in the MacBook Pro 13-inch review. The M1 is extremely fast, runs very cool and ensures the best ever battery life in a laptop as powerful as the Pro. In other words, it is fabulous.

The question then is, and that is if you are looking to get a new MacBook, should you get the MacBook Pro 13-inch or the MacBook Air? After all, both use the Apple M1 processor, and both seem to have fairly similar features.

The answer is simple: For 90 per cent users, the MacBook Air with M1 is going to be a better deal. And the reason too is simple. Buying Air over the Pro will save you Rs 30,000.

To understand why we recommend the Air, let's compare the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch.

-- The most significant difference between the two laptops is the design. The Air is more compact and weighs 100 grams less than the Pro, which has a weight of 1.4kgs. But while there are some differences in the dimensions, both laptops are portable and easy to carry around.

-- Earlier, the choice of processor made a big difference between the 13-inch Pro and the Air. The Air would get a slower processor because of its limited thermal room, as well because the way Intel prices its processors with the little bump in speed often coming with a considerable price premium. But with M1, there is virtually no difference between the performance of the Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is because the M1 runs cool, and Apple has used the same processor, with the same 8GB RAM and same SSD, in both laptops.

This doesn't mean there are no differences in the performance of the two. Because there are. The base variant of the MacBook Air, the one with price of Rs 92,900 has a 7-core GPU in its M1 processor, while the 13-inch Pro has the full 8-core GPU. But the difference between a 7-core GPU and 8-core GPU in a laptop on which no one is going to play a demanding game is going to be negligible. The other difference is that the M1 in the 13 Pro is actively cooled, while in the Air there is no fan. This means that the M1 in the Pro can sustain peak performance for a longer duration, say something like for more than 10 to 20 minutes.

Now, this can be an issue with a processor that runs hot, but is barely a problem with the M1. This processor runs cool, and unless you are into video editing long clips, you are not going to notice any performance difference between M1 in the Air and the Pro.

For all practical purposes and for most people, the M1 with 7 GPU cores and without cooling fan in the MacBook Air is going to be as fast as the M1 in the Pro 13-inch.

-- What are the other differences? The Pro has a brighter 500 nits screen compared to the 400-nits display in the Air. The Pro has a touch bar, while Air has regular function keys. The Pro has fuller-sounding speakers, though both Air and Pro have stereo speakers. Sure, these differences add to the appeal of the MacBook Pro, but we don't think they justify the Rs 30,000 premium.

-- The only part where paying Rs 30,000 extra would be worth is the battery life of the Pro. It is definitely going to be a few hours more than the battery life of Air, and this few hours may make all the difference to some users. However, here too the M1 levels the field. This is an extremely efficient chip, so even with the smaller battery of the Air it is likely to give users more than a day's battery life.

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro 13-inch: Conclusion

What we feel is that unlike the previous versions of these laptops that were powered by Intel processors, there is not much difference between the Pro and Air this time. Apple has even upgraded the keyboard and display on the Air to bring it closer to the Pro. The screen size and resolution is the same, the dimensions and weight similar. Performance is also the same, unless you are editing one-hour-long 4K videos, in which case the lack of active cooling in the Air will lead to some performance throttling.

The price difference, however, is quite big. At least for most consumers it is a significant Rs 30,000.

Yes, MacBook Pro 13-inch is better than the Air, particularly with its small advantages here and there. The slightly better speakers or marginally brighter display, or some more battery life and marginally more performance. All of that adds up. But you will have to pay a lot for this little extra refinement. If you want a damn good laptop without paying a premium, you should get the MacBook Air with the M1 processor. It is a laptop 95 per cent of the MacBook Pro but at a price that is 25 per cent lower.