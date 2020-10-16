MacBook Air for Rs 80,990 is Amazon deal you should not miss if you want Apple laptop

Highlights Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air for more than Rs 9,000 discount.

The MacBook Air also brings the HDFC Bank discount on Amazon.

Amazon also has an exchange offer for an amount of up to Rs 18,500.

Several people wait for sales like Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Sale because they want to get their favourite Apple product for less. Well, that word "less" is subjective here, it still defines a reasonable discount you get on Apple devices in these sales. If you are one of those people, Amazon may have the best offer for you in case you want a brand-new MacBook. Let me tell you what is in store for you.

Amazon is selling the MacBook Air 13-inch version for Rs 83,990, which is Rs 9,000 less than the actual price of the laptop. The same version is listed for Rs 92,990 on the Apple Store, so you will clearly save this money when opting for the Amazon deal. Now, let me tell you about the offers you get when using the HDFC Bank credit card to buy this MacBook Air.

You straight away get a discount of Rs 1,750 on the MacBook Air. Over and above this discount, you get an additional Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 1,250 when using the HDFC credit card with Amazon Pay, but only if you are an Amazon Prime member. If you do not have the membership, you will not get this extra cashback. You see the total savings you are making on the MacBook Air is Rs 3,000. After applying this discount on the price of the laptop, the price becomes Rs 80,990.

In case you have an old laptop that you no longer want but wish to sell, Amazon is giving away up to Rs 18,500 on an old, used laptop. This amount will vary from laptop to laptop. Also, it will only make sense when you are selling an underpowered laptop that you bought for less price. You can check the price for your laptop that Amazon will give you on exchange.

After you manage to get the discount of Rs 18,500 on the MacBook Air, the effective price that you will end up paying is Rs 62,490. Well, everyone might not get to pay this price because of the variation in the exchange values, you will get some discount on your old laptop. But if you are buying a laptop for the first time without having an old one to exchange, you will have to pay Rs 80,990 for the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air 13-inch comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has a Retina display of 13.3-inch and has a sleek body -- perfect for business purposes.