MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini with Apple Silicon M1 go on sale today: Price in India, specifications

Highlights Apple's new M1 chipset based Macs are going on sale in India today.

Apple has launched a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro which use the chip.

It has also launched a Mac mini based on this chipset.

At its "One More Thing" event last week, Apple announced its first Apple Silicon-based Macs. Announcing new MacBooks and a Mac mini based on the company's in-house ARM-based chipsets -- instead of previously used Intel processors -- the company also gave birth to a new line-up of machines that it claims will be more powerful and power-efficient than machines it has created before.

At the event, the company announced that it will be migrating its entire line-up of Macs to its Apple Silicon-based chipsets in the future. But for now, it announced a few products that will showcase the power of its first such silicon, the M1 chipset. For interested buyers, all these products are going up on sale in India today and will be available for purchase from Apple's online store and its authorised retailers as well as e-commerce partners such as Amazon and Flipkart.

MacBook Air 13 with Apple Silicon M1: Price and specifications

The first in the series of these products is a 13-inch MacBook Air which will use this new M1 chipset from the Apple Silicon family of SoCs for Macs. The device has been announced to retail at a starting price of Rs 92,900 in India.

Much like the other chips for Apple's phones and watches, the M1 will use the company's in-house ARM-based processing cores built using the latest 5nm fabrication process. These chips will replace the Intel processors that have been used on Apple Macs till now. Apple claims the M1 chip uses up to 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to achieve 11 trillion operations.

MacBook Pro 13 with Apple Silicon M1: Price and specifications

The company is also selling two more products that will use the M1 chip. One of them is a 13-inch MacBook Pro which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1,22,900 and promises not only better performance than other MacBooks, but also the "best battery life on a MacBook to date."

The new MacBook Pro is promised to deliver "best-in-class" security with the Secure Enclave in M1 and Touch ID. And it features two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support to connect to more peripherals than ever, including Apple's Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution.

Mac mini with Apple Silicon M1: Price and specifications

The Mac mini is also going on sale today and it will be available at a price of Rs 64,900. Apple claims the Mac mini is "far more powerful and far more versatile" than Mac minis before. The Mac mini supports up to two displays including Apple's Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution, and Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance, and the Secure Enclave in M1 for "best-in-class" security.