macOS Big Sur 11.3 now available to download, brings M1 optimisations, AirTag integration

Apple late on Monday rolled out its latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 update, which is the third update to the Big Sur operating system. It is now available for download on all compatible Macs. Users can manually check for update via Settings app > Software Update. One of the major highlights of the new Big Sur update is that it brings optimisations for M1 Macs launched in October last year. The latest update also adds support for the company's all-new tracking accessory, AirTag.

The all-new Big Sur 11.3 update also brings the option to change an iPhone or iPad app's window size and support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app on full screen. Much like iPhones, the new update on Mac also brings diverse voice options for Siri. There's also Safari enhancements like a customisation option for the Start page section, WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support. The macOS Big Sur 11.3 update adds support for Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller and Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller on the gaming front. For Mac computers with an M1 chip, the new update adds hibernation support. The latest update is over 5.5GB in size, and we recommend users download it via Wi-Fi to save mobile data.

With the latest update, Apple also fixes old malware. The company told Techcrunch that macOS 11.3 fixes the macOS bug that exploited vulnerabilities.

"Apple also patched earlier macOS versions to prevent abuse, and pushed out updated rules to XProtect, macOS' in-built anti-malware engine, to block malware from exploiting the vulnerability," TechCrunch citing Apple wrote.

macOS Big Sur 11.3: Full Changelog

AirTag and Find My

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack, and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

Option to change an iPhone and iPad app's window size

Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen

Keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games designed to use device tilt

Keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for iPhone and iPad games that support game controllers

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

Siri now includes more diverse voice options

Apple Music

Autoplay keeps the music playing by automatically playing a similar song once you've reached the end of a song or playlist

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behaviour and notification settings can be customised on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

News

Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Safari

Start Page section order can now be customised

Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support

Reminders

Ability to sort Today Smart list

Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

Option to print your reminder lists

Gaming

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller support

Mac computers with the M1 chip

Hibernation support

About This Mac

About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac

This release also fixes the following issues: