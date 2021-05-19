Man drops iPhone 12 in sand, finds metal particles attached to its MagSafe outline

Highlights A man shared a picture of his iPhone 12 with fine metal particles on the outline of MagSafe.

He posted a picture of the same, calling the sand magnetic.

Apple introduced the MagSafe in iPhone 12 which has magnets.

A man recently posted a photo of his iPhone 12 on Reddit, which showed fine particles that looked like metal stuck to the phone's MagSafe outline. The user, u/bopete1313, on Reddit wrote, "The sand in Tahoe is magnetic and stuck to my phone." Many users on Reddit replied to the man's post by saying that it was not the sand which is magnetic but the particles in it that were attracted to the iPhone.

iPhone 12 has a lot of magnets. The iPhone 12 has magnets between speakers, optical image stabilizers in the camera, and the MagSafe. Apple Insider reports that the sand on Tahoe in California, US, has several types of iron oxide plus pyrite and magnetite in its sand which were attracted to the magnets on the back of the iPhone. Dust of ferrous metal in sand and shavings can cling to the iPhone. The magnets on an iPhone can also attract Knives and other metal shavings found in an industrial area.

The report further notes that even though the image is interesting, users should not try it on their iPhone 12 as it can cause severe damage. The photo shared by the Redditor only shows the back of the iPhone 12 and not the state of the display, port, or speaker holes.

The photo shows ferrous metals sticking to the outline of the MagSafe and around the camera, and does not cause much damage. However, sand on the other hand can damage the glass and the rear of the iPhone, scratch the display on the front and damage the camera lenses. The report further warns users that if sand gets into an iPhone 12 it can cause severe damage to the device since ferrous materials are also electrical conductors. So if you possess an iPhone 12, you should consider covering it or putting it in a sealed case while going to the beach or sandy areas or industries.

The MagSafe charger was introduced to the iPhone 12 last year to quickly and safely wirelessly charge iPhone 12. MagSafe's wireless charging and accessory functionality are available on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max and will likely be included in future iPhones.Apple notes that the system intelligently adapts to conditions in order to optimise charging iPhone 12 at up to 15W of peak power delivery for faster wireless charging.



