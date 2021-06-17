Mark Zuckerberg fails to appear on Glassdoor's top 100 CEOs list due to poor ratings by employees

Highlights Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has slipped off Glassdoors list of top 100 CEOs.

Interestingly, this is the first since 2013 that Mark has not appeared on Glassdoors list.

The ranking is purely based on employee approval ratings, which in Marks case has dipped drastically.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has slipped off Glassdoor's list of top 100 CEOs. Interestingly, this is the first since 2013 that Mark has not appeared on Glassdoor's list. The ranking is purely based on employee approval ratings, which in Mark's case has dipped drastically.

As per the list shared by Glassdoor, Rick Lesser of Boston Consulting Group, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe and Peter Pisters of MD Anderson Cancer Center have occupied the top three positions with employee approval ratings of 99 per cent. The last person to fearer on the list has received 90 per cent employee approval ratings. Now coming to Mark, there was a clear drop in his ratings from 2019 to 2021. In 2019, he got 94 per cent employee approval ratings but in 2021, his ratings dropped to 89 per cent, ousting him from the list of top 100 CEOs.

Notably, Zuckerberg ranked first in Glassdoor's top list in 2013 with a 99 per cent approval score when Glassdoor started the list in 2013. However, a steep decline in ratings was noticed during the final months of 2020 and early 2021.

As per a Bloomberg report, over 700 Facebook employees were part of the survey conducted by Glassdoor. The feedback is provided anonymously so no employee who was a part of the survey lands in a pickle for giving bad ratings.

"Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year. This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature distinct company categories across the UK, U.S., Canada, France and Germany. In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the Top 50 CEOs (honouring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees)," Glassdoor said in a statement.

The employee is asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience when they submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor. "These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO's performance. Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 per cent," the blog said.

The list also includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who ranked six with a 97 per cent approval score and Apple CEO, Tim Cook, at number 32 with an approval score of 95 per cent.