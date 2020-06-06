Mark Zuckerberg promises to review content policies after facing backlash over Trump's post

Highlights Facebook CEO that the company will review its content policies.

Mark faced criticism for not removing Trump's controversial post.

Thousands of employees opposed Zuckerbergs decision to keep Trumps controversial tweet.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised that its company will review content policies after facing severe backlash from his own employees for keeping US President's controversial posts.

In a letter to employees which he later posted on Facebook, Zuckerberg acknowledged that his decision to not take action against Trump's "When the looting starts, shooting starts' post left his employees enraged. "The decision I made last week has left many of you angry, disappointed and hurt. So I am especially grateful that, despite your heartfelt disagreement, you remain focused on taking positive steps to move forward. That can't be easy, so I just want to say I hear you and I'm grateful," he wrote.

"We're going to review potential options for handling violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions," he added.

Thousands of Facebook employees opposed Zuckerberg's decision to keep Trump's controversial tweet. One of the employees even resigned from the company and took to Facebook and wrote stating that the company "will keep moving the goalposts every time Trump escalates, finding excuse after excuse not to act on increasingly dangerous rhetoric."

"Our current policy is that if content is actually inciting violence, then the right mitigation is to take that content down not let people continue seeing it behind a flag. There is no exception to this policy for politicians or newsworthiness. I think this policy is principled and reasonable, but I also respect a lot of the people who think there may be better alternatives, so I want to make sure we hear all those ideas. I started meeting with the team yesterday and we're continuing the discussion soon," Zuckerberg wrote.

The Facebook co-founder also addressed the ongoing protests in the US that erupted after George Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis."To members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter," he wrote.

"We have so far to go to overcome racial injustice in America and around the world, and we all have a responsibility and opportunity to change that. I believe our platforms will play a positive role in this, but we have work to do to make sure our role is as positive as possible," he added.



