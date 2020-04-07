MediaTek Dimensity 1000L beats phones with Snapdragon 765G, Kirin 810 on AnTuTu, again

Highlights The latest AnTuTu list holds the MediaTek powered Oppo Reno 3 5G as the leading midrange phone.

Vivo X30 5G with Exynos 980 takes the second spot in the list.

Snapdragon 765G-powered phones from Xiaomi and Oppo come in at third and fourth respectively.

MediaTek has upped its game in the mobile chipset business and is consistently coming up with flagship-grade chips at a much lower price. We saw the Helio G90T impressing with its performance capabilities last November on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and with rumours of OnePlus doing a premium phone using the Dimensity 1000 chip, it seems that phone buyers will finally have an alternative chip to choose from other than Qualcomm's ultra-expensive Snapdragon 865 this year. Same stands for the premium midrange segment where MediaTek has dominated once again.

AnTuTu has released the list of all the premium non-flagship phones topping its charts and the Oppo Reno 3 5G leads by a huge margin. This phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chip and that has helped it nab a score of 407340. That's almost on par with what the Snapdragon 845 achieved two years ago.

Surprisingly, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G doesn't beat or even equal the score. The Snapdragon 765G-powered phone falls fourth in the list with a score of 320314. The Redmi K30 5G narrowly beats the Reno 3 Pro 5G with a score of 324717 at third place. The second spot is taken by the Vivo X30 5G which uses the Samsung Exynos 980 5G chip.

Huawei's Kirin 810 chip has mostly scored an average of 300000 on five of Huawei or Honor branded phones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, which we talked about earlier, has managed to retain the tenth spot with a score of 289257. That's not bad considering this is the cheapest phone on this list you can buy.

Of course, benchmarks don't explain everything and the user experience depends completely on software optimisation as well as the number of apps installed on the device. That said, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L-powered Oppo Reno 3 still commands a mega lead over its rivals relying on the Qualcomm chips. The Snapdragon 765G is considered to be a very powerful chip but it drives the cost up massively.

We are yet to see any of these Dimensity series chips in action in India but if you take rumours seriously, OnePlus could be the first one to give us a taste of the flagship Dimesnity 1000 on the OnePlus Z. Rumours have it that this phone will be able to deliver Snapdragon 865-levels of performance at a much lower cost. Take into consideration OnePlus' Oxygen OS and we could be looking at a flagship killer this year from OnePlus.