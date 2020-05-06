MediaTek Helio G85 SoC officially launched, powers Redmi Note 9

Highlights MediaTek has launched a new chipset called Helio G85.

It has the same cores as Helio G80 but a better GPU.

The latest Redmi Note 9 is powered by Helio G85 SoC.

MediaTek is officially launching the Helio G85 chipset after it was announced on the Redmi Note 9 last week. The latest chipset from MediaTek is a minor improvement from the Helio G80 and focuses on gaming performance for smartphones in the mid-range. The MediaTek Helio G85 features the HyperEngine Game Technology, which is claimed to manage the internet connection between Wi-Fi and cellular to ensure "a lag-free connection." The chipset has debuted with the latest Redmi device but its forthcoming implementation has not been detailed by MediaTek.

The MediaTek Helio G85 comes with the same performance and efficiency cores as the Helio G80 but the GPU has been bumped up. There are two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. It has a Mali-G52 GPU that is clocked at 1GHz now, as compared to the previous one that ran at 950MHz. Apart from the difference in GPU clock speed, MediaTek has not changed much on the Helio G85 chipset, keeping the features from its prequel intact.

Since the chipset is focussed at gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology promises "intelligent prediction" of which between the Wi-Fi connection and LTE connection should be used for the best experience. The switch between either takes about 13ms, MediaTek has said. The company is also touting the chipset is able to gather "faster response" between the smartphone and cell tower when cellular connectivity is being used. The chipset is also able to manage the load on the CPU, GPU, and memory dynamically. The chipset also supports the integrated voice wake-up (VoW) "to intelligently" minimise power consumption.

There is inertial navigation on the MediaTek Helio G80, which "provides an accurate location whether users are underground, driving through tunnels or in any other situations where GNSS services are unavailable." It also supports up to four cameras, including wide-angle, telescopic, and main sensors of up to 48-megapixel graphic resolution. The cameras can utilise the chipset's AI prowess to deliver results, in coordination with other features such as Google Assistant.

"MediaTek is expanding our Helio G family to give device makers more options in designing smartphones that deliver an elite gaming experience," said Dr Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's wireless business unit. "The Helio G85 delivers a combination of impressive performance, minimal power consumption and a range of other gaming enhancements so users can enjoy fast and smooth gameplay."