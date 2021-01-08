Mellow Trump returns to Twitter after temporary ban

Highlights US President returned to Twitter after a twelve hours suspension.

Twitter had suspended Trump's account after it encouraged Capitol building rioters.

Trump complied by deleting the tweets that violated Twitter guidelines regained his account with 88 million followers.

US President returned to Twitter after a twelve hours suspension. The US President's tweeting privileges were snatched away after he made tweets encouraging rioters who had invaded the US Capitol building when Joe Biden was being certified as the next US President. Twitter has given an ultimatum to Trump to delete the three tweets that violated its civil integrity policy or face a ban.

Trump complied by deleting the tweets that violated Twitter guidelines regained his account with 88 million followers. A spokesperson for Twitter said in a statement, "After the Tweets were removed and the subsequent 12-hour period expired, access to @realDonaldTrump was restored. Any future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account."

Trump posted a video of his three-minute-long speech in which he called the attack on US Capitol building "heinous"."The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," Trump said. He seemed to concede his defeat for the first time months after the US Presidential elections took place. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," Trump said.

In his previous tweets, Trump had encouraged rioters by telling them that they were "special" and "we love you." Following his hateful posts, he was banned from multiple social media sites. While Twitter gave him 12 hours to mend his ways or get banned permanently, Facebook's Zuckerberg announced an indefinite ban on his account. Prior to this, Facebook had announced a 24-hour ban on Trump's account but later extended it indefinitely. Zuckerberg in a long Facebook post explained that it would be a risk to let Trump remain on the social media site.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence," he wrote in his letter.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," he added.