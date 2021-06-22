Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active India launch today: Price, livestream, features, specs and more

Highlights Xiaomi will launch Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active today.

Mi 11 Lite will be the slimmest smartphone of 2021

Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with built-in GPS.

Xiaomi is hosting another launch event in India this afternoon where it will launch two new products Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Active Revolve both already unveiled in other markets. The Mi 11 Lite will be the fourth addition in the Mi 11 series which already includes the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. The smartphone is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest phone of 2021 so far. Globally, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Lite in both 4G and 5G variants but has only decided to bring the 4G variant to India, at least for now.

As far as the Mi Watch Revolve Active goes, it will be company's second smartwatch under the Mi line-up. Xiaomi had entered the category with Mi Watch Revolve last year but, had also launched the more affordable Redmi Watch last month. Both the products will be launched during an online only event.

Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active launch: Livestream

Both Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active will be launched during an online event this afternoon. The event will start at 12 noon. You can watch the livestreaming of Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active launch on Xiaomi's official website, YouTube page and social media handles. You will also get all the updates about both the products on India Today Tech website once the launch is over.

Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active: Price in India (expected)

The official pricing of both Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active will be known during the launch event. However, we know that Mi 11 Lite will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India and will compete against the iQOO Z3 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The smartphone is expected to be launched in two variants.- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active, on the other hand, is likely to be positioned around the Rs 10,000 mark. That's the same price at which Xiaomi had launched the Mi Watch Revolve last year.

Mi 11 Lite features and specifications (expected)

Since the smartphone has already launched globally, most of its features are already known. The Mi 11 Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support and a 10-bit panel for better contrast and colours. The smartphone is just 6.8mm thick and weighs 157 grams.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor in India. That is because Xiaomi is only launching a 4G variant in the country right now but has hinted that a 5G model may arrive in future.

The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is fitted with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Mi 11 Lite should pack a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the smartphone will come in three colour options - Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Viny Black.

Mi Watch Active Revolve features and specifications (expected)

The Mi Watch Active Revolve succeeds last year's Mi Watch Revolve and comes with a similar set of features. The big upgrades here include blood oxygen or SpO2 monitoring as well as a built-in GPS. The watch is likely to come with multiple sports modes, interchangeable straps, stress management and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch will also allow you to view call and app notifications.