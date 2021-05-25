Mi 11 Lite India launch likely as Xiaomi executive teases the new phone

Highlights Mi 11 Lite is coming to India soon.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite was unveiled a couple of months ago, and now this smartphone is heading to India. This device will add on to the lineup of Mi 11 smartphones available in India. Evidence about the expected launch of Mi 11 Lite 4G was found on a Telegram Channel that goes by the name "MIUI updates tracker". A ROM for Mi 11 Lite 4G has been spotted on this channel that automatically tracks MIUI ROM releases, which makes us presume that the smartphone is coming to India soon.

A stable version of MIUI based on Android 11 for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G has been spotted by the MIUI update tracker. In addition to that, Sumit Sonal, the Marketing Lead of Mi India, shared a tweet that seemingly teases the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G. The tweet showcases a picture of a solid cube that's floating in the water and a couple of texts with blank spaces. We tried to fill those blank spaces and found those two words to be LITE and LOADED. It's supposed that the tweet refers to Mi 11 Lite, which is lightweight at 157 grams and well specced.

The Mi 11 Lite was launched globally in the 4G and 5G variant. At the moment, we are not sure what variant Xiaomi plans to launch in India or will it bring both models. We will have to wait for a few more teasers from Xiaomi to decode this mystery so you can be stay tuned.



As far as the specs of Mi 11 Lite are concerned, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz high refresh rate. Further, the display is protected by a layer of corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP53 dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the Mi 11 Lite. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3 GHz and coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. This is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features triple rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 5-megapixel macro camera. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Talking about connectivity, the smartphone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. The Mi 11 Lite is powered by a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Finally, the device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.