Mi 11 Lite launch on June 22: Specs, features, expected India price and all that we know

Highlights Xiaomi is going to launch the Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor will power the smartphone.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Xiaomi will be launching the all-new Mi 11 Lite in India on Tuesday, June 22. It will be the lightest and slimmest smartphone of 2021. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Xiaomi has recently confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be offered in three colours.

The Mi 11 Lite is already confirmed to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021. The company is touting the Mi 11 Lite to pack a 6.8mm slim body and weighs just 157 grams.

The smartphone's key specifications include a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging. Mi 11 Lite is expected to have HDR 10+ support with 500 to 800 nits of brightness.

The rear camera setup of the Mi 11 Lite has a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is fitted with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite is the fourth smartphone in Xiaomi's flagship series alongside the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. As the Mi 11 Lite has already been launched globally, so most of its features are known.

The 4G variant of the smartphone, which Xiaomi is launching in India, uses the same chipset as Poco X3, i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with both 6 GB and 8GB of RAM with 64 as well as 128 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India in three different shades: Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Viny Black.

Xiaomi has confirmed that this will be a 10-bit panel, usually found on more expensive smartphones. It is capable of offering a higher level of contrast and deep colours when compared to other smartphones with an 8-bit panel.

The official pricing of Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite will only be unveiled during the June 22 launch event, however, the smartphone is expected to cost less than Rs 25,000. The base variant of the phone might even be priced at around Rs 20,000. The Mi 11 Lite will compete against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, iQOO Z3 and other phones in the same price bracket.

The Chinese manufacturer will be launching the Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch alongside the Mi 11 Lite on June 22.