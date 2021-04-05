Mi 11 Ultra can be Xiaomi's most expensive smartphone in India till now

Highlights Mi 11 Ultra is launching in India on April 23.

It will be Xiaomi's most expensive smartphone.

Mi 11 Ultra to have secondary display at back.

Mi 11 Ultra will be Xiaomi's first truly flagship smartphone in India. It can also be company's most expensive till now. Xiaomi has announced that the smartphone will be launched in India on April 23. The price tag won't come as a surprise as the Mi 11 Ultra packs top-of-the-line specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a curved 120Hz QHD+ display, a 108-megapixel main sensor and a one-of-its-kind secondary display at the back.

Reports suggest that the India pricing of Mi 11 Ultra can start at Rs 69,999 while there could be another model priced at Rs 74,999. This has been further hinted by Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain who replied to a Facebook comment saying that Xiaomi will try to keep the price under Rs 1 lakh. If that's true, Mi 11 Ultra will be the most expensive phone sold by Xiaomi in India.

In China, the Mi 11 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 72,000) while the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 77,500) for. The phone comes in Black and White colour options, along with a White Ceramic Special Edition.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Since the phone has been launched in China and globally, all the specifications are already known. It features a 6.81-inch sAMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 fast storage.

The Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup including a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 48-megapixel Sony ultra-wide unit. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera.

Mi 11 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired as well as wireless charging.