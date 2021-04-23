Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro India launch today: Price, features, livestream, camera details and more

Highlights Xiaomi will launch three Mi 11 smartphones today.

Mi 11 Ultra will be the most premium of three.

Mi 11 Ultra features a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi is set to launch a number of devices in India on Friday afternoon, during one of its biggest launches in the country till date. The smartphone will introduce its flagship Mi 11 Ultra in the country along with the Mi 11X series which has two smartphones Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. The three Mi 11 smartphones will target customers at different price points. Xiaomi is expected to launch more smartphones under the Mi line-up in the future.

Both Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X Pro are confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC while the Mi 11X will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The latter is designed for affordable flagship smartphones of 2021 and has been used on OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60 before this. Apart from the three smartphones, Xiaomi will also launch its biggest smart TV in India. The Mi QLED TV 75 will launch in 75-inch screen size in the country with a 120Hz panel and Dolby Vision support.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro: Livestream

Xiaomi is calling Friday's launch event Mi Mega Launch Event: Into the Future. It will be an online launch event and will start at 12noon on April 23. The livestream of Mi Mega Launch event will be available on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel. The updates will also be available on Mi India Facebook and Twitter pages. You can read all features, specifications and prices of Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro on India Today Tech, after the launch.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro: Price in India

The Mi 11 Ultra is expected to cost over Rs 70,000 in India for all variants. It will compete against Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+, among others. The price will be higher than the China variant as Xiaomi is importing the Mi 11 Ultra from China which will add extra charges.

The base variant of Mi 11 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage costs RMB 5999 (roughly Rs 67,000) in China, the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs RMB 6,499 (roughly Rs 72,500) while the 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 6,999 (roughly Rs 78,100).

The MI 11X Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. This will be less than OnePlus 9. Meanwhile, the Mi 11X is expected to cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 which will place it below OnePlus 9R.

Mi 11 Ultra features and specifications

Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch sAMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 fast storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired as well as wireless charging, but Xiaomi may ship the phone with another charger in India.

In terms of optics, Mi 11 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup including a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 48-megapixel Sony ultra-wide unit. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro features and specifications

Xiaomi has basically re-branded the Redmi K40 series for the Indian market as the Mi 11X line-up. They also have a lot of similarities, apart from the chipset and primary lens. Both phones have the same 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and 120Hz refresh rate.

Mi 11X Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Mi 11X will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Pro model will have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Mi regular 11X is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor while the other two lenses will remain the same.

They should pack the same 4,250mAh batteries with support for 33W fast-charging. The smartphones will also share the 20-megapixel selfie camera and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.