Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro launch tomorrow, how much you think they should cost?

Highlights Xiaomi is launching three Mi 11 phones on April 23.

Mi 11 Ultra will be the most premium of three smartphones.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be affordable premium phones.

Xiaomi is hosting its mega launch event on Friday afternoon where it will launch not one, two but three smartphones all powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processors. The Mi 11 Ultra will be company's flagship smartphone for 2021, but it will also introduce the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro as two affordable premium phones in the country. The Mi 11X is expected to compete with OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro will challenge the OnePlus 9 while the Mi 11 Ultra will battle against OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Xiaomi is promoting the Mi 11 Ultra as the 'Superphone' because of its top specifications including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, dual displays and 67W fast charging. However, it stands out because of the presence of world's largest camera sensor on a smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about the price and features of the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro ahead of their launch.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro: Price in India (expected)

The base variant of Mi 11 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage costs RMB 5999 (roughly Rs 67,000) in China, the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs RMB 6,499 (roughly Rs 72,500) while the 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 6,999 (roughly Rs 78,100). In an ideal scenario, Xiaomi should look to undercut OnePlus 9 Pro, which means that the phone should cost less than Rs 70,000. However, it has already confirmed that the phone will be imported from China which will add extra cost. The Mi 11 Ultra India pricing should be between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000.

Recently a tipster claimed that Mi 11X might be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 31,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The same tweet claimed that Mi 11X Pro is expected be priced at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

However, one of Xiaomi executives replied to the tweet saying that this is simple conversion which does not take import duties into account. This suggests that both the phones can cost more than the tipped price. The Mi 11X variants can cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 while the Mi 11X Pro might be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

What do we know about Mi 11 Ultra?

Mi 11 Ultra has already been launched in China, so we already know about all its specifications. The smartphone features a 6.81-inch sAMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 fast storage.

In terms of optics, Mi 11 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup including a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 48-megapixel Sony ultra-wide unit. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera. Mi 11 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired as well as wireless charging.

What do we know about Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro?

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are tipped to be re-branded versions of Redmi K40 and Redmi 40 Pro, respectively. They share most of their features apart from the processor. Both smartphones are likely to have the same 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. They are likely to have the same 4,250mAh batteries with support for 33W fast-charging. The smartphones will also share the 20-megapixel selfie camera and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Mi 11X Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Mi 11X will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Pro model will have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The Mi regular 11X is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor while the other two lenses will remain the same.