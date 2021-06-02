Mi 11 Ultra shipments further delayed, Xiaomi blames circumstances beyond control

Highlights Mi 11 Ultra sale in India further delayed.

Xiaomi unable to get shipments to India.

No clarity on when the phone will go on sale.

The interested Mi 11 Ultra buyers will have to wait for longer as Xiaomi's 2021 flagship smartphone is not going on sale in India anytime soon. The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra shipments to India have been further delayed due to circumstances beyond its control.



"We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to the circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform that there will be a delay in the shipment of Mi 11 Ultra," the smartphone maker said in a statement shared with India Today Tech.



The smartphone was launched in India on April 23 amid huge excitement. It is Xiaomi's first flagship smartphone in India but, the company had not said anything about its availability at the launch. It has remained silent in the six weeks following that.



India Today Tech had reported that a lot of interested users had expressed their disappointment and anger around the delayed sale. This is the first time since its launch that Xiaomi has come out and given explanation about the Mi 11 Ultra. We still don't have a sale date or fixed timeline though.



The statement adds that Xiaomi is working to bring the phone as early as possible and thanked the customers for their patience.



"Trust us we are working hard to bring it as soon as hopeful. We are hopeful that the current situation improves soon and that we are able to communicate the sale date at the earliest. We thank you for your patience and understanding during these uncertain times," the statement added.

India Today Tech has also learnt that Xiaomi may announce few offers when the smartphone eventually goes on sale in the country to compensate the customers who have been waiting.





Miscalculation from Xiaomi



The current situation shows that Xiaomi should have planned the Mi 11 Ultra launch better. If it didn't have enough units, the launch could have been delayed. A lot of brands cancelled or delayed their launches in the last two months. But probably the number one smartphone brand in India didn't expect such a long delay. Xiaomi had gone all out with the Mi 11 Ultra marketing and was hoping to sort out the import situation. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened.



For those unaware, unlike the Mi 11X series smartphones, the Mi 11 Ultra is made in an automated factor and there is only one in the world in China. So, the company had to import all Mi 11 Ultra units from the neighbouring countries.





It was Xiaomi's most ambitious smartphone till date, at least in India and boasts of top-end features like 120Hz WQHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, world's largest camera sensor on any smartphone and 67W fast charging support. Xiaomi had also priced it very aggressively in the country at Rs 69,999. This made the Mi 11 Ultra a very good competitor to OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.



The further delay means we will never be able to judge the true potential of Xiaomi's first flagship smartphone. A lot of interested buyers might have already bought others phone or will end up doing so in the coming days.