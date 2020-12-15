Mi Band 5 gets new 24-hour sleep monitoring feature and more with new update

Highlights MI Smart Band 5 has getting a new update.

The Mi Band 5 is Xiaomi's latest and greates fitness tracker. As a successor to the Mi Band 4, it offers a lot to like as it comes with next-gen features and a sleek design. However, it appears Xiaomi wants to improve its appeal by announcing a new update for the tracker which brings with itself new features itself.

The latest firmware update for the Mi Band 5, (v1.0.2.46) promises to bring two major features, among which the most interesting is the support for 24-hour sleep monitoring, making the band the first in its series to get support for this feature. The Mi Band 5 update also adds support for four new languages -- Indonesian, Greek, Vietnamese, and Hebrew.

The two new features add to the already impressive feature list of the Mi Band 5 which makes it among the best fitness trackers to get your hands on right now. Talking about the tradker, the Mi Band 5 gets a 1.2-inch OLED display with a touch button below it. This is a colour display that brings with itself animated watch faces based on several popular cartoon characters.

There are a total of 11 fitness tracking modes and female users can also track their menstrual cycles with the band. There's also a PAI functionality added to the Mi Band 5, similar to the trackers from Amazfit. The Mi Band 5 retains the usual heart rate tracker but it gains a new barometer to track atmospheric pressure. There's also NFC the Chinese markets, for helping with payments on the go. The band can also be used as a remote camera shutter for your smartphone.

One of the major areas that it has got a much-needed upgrade is the charging technology. Previously, you had to pull out the tracker from the strap and put it in a socket. With the new model, Xiaomi has gone for a magnetic dock similar to most fitness trackers and smartwatches. One only needs to keep the band on the charging dock to fill it up, without taking out the straps anymore.