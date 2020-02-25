Mi Dual Driver headphones launched at affordable price: Magnetic earbuds, 3 buttons and more

Highlights Xiaomi has launched its Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone in India.

You can buy the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone at Rs 799.

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone uses a 10mm and 8mm driver setup.

Xiaomi's Mi sub brand has started 2020 with a bunch of new accessories. The company first launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 last week and followed it up with the M Outdoor Bluetooth speaker. Now, Mi has launched another audio product for those who love good audio quality on the move without spending a bomb. It's a new in-ear headphone and Xiaomi calls it the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone. You can buy it from Mi.com at a price of Rs 799.

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone, as the name suggests, is Xiaomi's first in-ear headphone in India that comes with a dual driver unit. Similar to other dual driver earphones, Xiaomi says the new headphone will focus on more than one frequency and unlike single driver earphones, it will ensure good performance on mid and high frequencies. Xiaomi is using a 10mm driver as well as a 8mm driver for the earphone.

Xiaomi also says that the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone comes with passive noise cancellation, which is obvious with most affordable in-ear headphones. The headphones also attach to each other magnetically for easier storage and with the braided cables, Xiaomi says it will stay tangle-free. There's a 3-button controller that lets you have the playback controls and even summon voice assistants with a long-press. The 3.5mm port is mounted at 90 degrees that ensures maximum compatibility.

You can get the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear headphone in a blue and black colour variant. Xiaomi is offering two pairs of earcups for easy fitting.

Xiaomi is revamping its audio ecosystem in India by updating existing products as well as by launching completely new products. Previously, Xiaomi clarified that it wants to go into IoT ecosystem with smart devices and it will use the Mi sub-brand to launch these products as well as its premium smartphones.

Xiaomi will bring a couple of premium smartphones this year to India under the Mi brand. There are already talks of Xiaomi bringing its flagship Mi 10 series to India this year as a challenger to the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones as well as the affordable iPhone models. Not only the Mi 10 but Xiaomi will launch a couple of premium Mi branded phones in India across various price points.