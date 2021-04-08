Mi Fan Festival 2021: Mi 10i to be available at Re 1 today, here is how to get

Highlights Mi Fan Festival Sale goes live today.

Xiaomi will host flash sale at 4pm everyday.

Several products to be available for Re 1.

Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2021 is starting online today. The sale was already live in Mi Home Stores and will allow customers to purchase company products with several discounts. One of the highlights of the sale will Xiaomi's flash sale during which it some products will be available for purchase at Re 1.

The Mi Fan Festival will take place between April 8 and April 13, during which products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and Mi Beard Trimmer1C will be offered at Rs 1. The flash sale will be held at 4:00PM on Mi.com.

On the first day of the sale, Mi 10i will be available for Re 1. The smartphone was launched earlier this year and the time, was one of the most affordable phones to have a 108-megapixel camera. It was priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The same variant will be available during the flash sale in Pacific Sunrise colour variant.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch display with support for 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Adaptive Sync which allows it to switch between 6 refresh rate steps automatically between 30Hz and 120Hz. The phone also uses a Corning Gorilla 5 sheet for protection. Mi 10i is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G SoC which is paired to a base configuration of multiple configurations of RAM and storage.

The phone comes with a quad-camera set-up on the back, built around a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras in the list are an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-camera macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel sensor.

The device comes with a big 4820mAh battery pack which comes with support for 33W fast charging.

While the phone will be available for an unbelievable price during the sale, you will have to be really lucky to get our hands on one. Products are known to go out of stock during Xiaomi's flash sales. Apart from this, there will also be bank offers on ICICI bank cards, Axis bank cards and HDFC bank credit cards. These will be available under the Bonanza sale deals section. Those planning to buy the Mi Air Purifier 3 or any other smart home product, should wait for this sale as it will offer up to Rs 4,499 discount.