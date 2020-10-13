Mi India launches Mi KN95 masks with bacterial and particle filter efficiency

Highlights Mi India has announced the launch of Mi KN95 Masks that are available at Mi.com, Mi Homes and retail stores.

The Mi KN95 masks conforms to the standard values and comes with over 95 per cent Bacterial Filter Efficiency.

The Mi KN95 is designed with a nose pin for a firm fixture ensuring there is no leakage and hence prevents fogging in case of glasses.

Mi India, India's Smartphone and Smart TV brand on Tuesday announced the launch of the Mi KN95 Masks. Amidst growing health concerns, Mi India aims to launch these masks to serve as a daily driver for everyone looking for shielding from the current pandemic situation.

The Mi KN95 mask comes with 4 layers of protection. Mi KN95 Masks also come with inner two layers of melt-blown fabric for bacterial and small particle filtration and are fabricated with a non-woven material on the outermost for filtering particles and innermost layer for optimum breathing respectively.

The Mi KN95 masks conforms to the standard values and comes with over 95 per cent Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE), preventing viable particles that may vary between the size 1-5 microns. This comes along with over 95 per cent Particle Filter Efficiency (PFE) that prevents entry of nonviable particles that are xed in size from 0.1 micron to 1 micron. "The micro ltration material used in the mask is soft, lightweight and gentle on your skin ensuring that anyone can wear it for long hours," the company noted in a release.



The Inspiratory Resistance of Mi KN95 masks lies at 153.9 Pa while the Expiratory Resistance is 137.9 Pa ensuring optimum breathability and offers ample airflow. Mi KN95 is designed with a nose pin for a firm fixture ensuring there is no leakage and hence prevents fogging on the glasses. It also comes with softer earloops making it easy for users to wear it for a longer time without any pain around the ears.



Mi KN95 Protective Mask comes in four layers and with GB 2626-2019 certification. A pack of 2 of Mi KN95 masks is priced at INR 250 while a pack of 5 for INR 600. The masks will be available at Mi.com, Mi Homes and retail stores.