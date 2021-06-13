Mi Music Festival sale now live: Deals on Redmi and Mi True wireless earphones

Highlights Mi Music festival sale is now live on Mi.com.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of its Mi Music Festival 2021 sale, which started on June 12 and will run till June 16. As part of this festival, Xiaomi is offering hefty discounts on its wide range of audio products.

Xiaomi is offering up to 50 per cent off on both Mi, and Redmi branded audio products. Here are some of the top deals that are up for grabs on Xiaomi's website, mi.com.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are available at a discounted price of Rs. 999. The earphones offer 12 hours of music playback, dual-mic environmental noise cancellation as well as dual pairing multipoint connection. The earphones are also IPX4 splash and sweat resistant.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is up for grabs for Rs. 1,999. The wireless earphones have a discount of 43 per cent. These powerful earphones have 14.2 mm drivers, up to 20 hours of playback time, dual-mic environmental noise cancellation, and are compatible with voice assistants.

The Mi Watch Revolve + Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C combo is available during the music sale at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999. The Mi Watch Revolve has a premium metallic frame and a 46mm AMOLED display. The smartwatch is equipped with 10 professional sports modes and can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Another interesting combo up for sale is the Mi Wifi Smart Speaker + Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C, which are available at Rs. 3,999. The Mi Wifi Smart Speaker delivers a powerful 12W sound output. The speaker has a 63.5 mm driver and features a Google assistant.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999 as a part of the music festival sale. The wireless earphones have a large 14.2mm dynamic driver along with environmental noise cancellation. The earphones offer simple one-step pairing and are compatible with voice assistants.

Redmi Earphones are available at Rs. 349. These wired earphones offer high-resolution audio and are extremely lightweight, weighing just 13g.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299. The compact speaker offers 20 hours of battery life per charge. It is IPX5 splash resistant and supports voice assistants. The wireless speaker utilities the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for pairing with devices.

The Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones are up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 599 as part of Mi music festival sale. The earphones produce high-definition audio using its dual 10 mm and 8 mm dynamic drivers. They also feature passive noise cancellation, and the cables are tangible free.