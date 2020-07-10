Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition India sale today: Price, features and offers

Highlights Mi Notebook 14 series is going on sale in India today

The series brings two new laptops with itself

Of the two, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is the real flagship

Xiaomi recently launched the Mo Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops in India. The two devices have received quite well in India since their launch, and now, the company is all set to put them up for sale once again. The two laptops will be available for purchase via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12 pm today.

They bring impressive hardware and, including up to 10th Gen Intel Core processors and GPUs from Nvidia. The two also promise fast performance with inbuilt SSDs transferring data over the NVMe standard.

The Mi NoteBook 14 begins retail at Rs 41,999 for the entry variant with 256GB storage while the 512GB one costs Rs 44,999. The top-end variant with 512GB storage and Nvidia graphics card costs Rs 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has two variants with same storage and RAM but different processors. There is a Core i5 variant which comes in at a price of Rs 54,999, while the Core i7 variant retails for Rs 59,999. There's also an HDFC Bank offer that which gives up to Rs 2,000 off on the Horizon Edition model.

As for the laptops, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is the flagship model for Xiaomi's this year and features a narrow-bezel display. The Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch Full HD display that has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The display also gets an anti-glare coating.

Made out of Aluminium and Magnesium alloy, the laptop weighs at 1.35Kg. Inside, there's a standard keyboard with scissor keys that Xiaomi says have 1.3mm of key travel. The keyboard does not have a Numpad. Of course, there's also a trackpad. The stereo speakers are bottom mounted.

When it comes to connectivity, the Horizon Edition features two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a Type-C port, HDMI 1.4b port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a charging port. For performance, Xiaomi has fitted the device with a 10th Gen Intel processor. The Horizon Edition comes with an option to choose between a 10th Gen Core i5 and 10th Gen Core i7 processors. Both the variants come as standard with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz.

For storage, Xiaomi is using a 512GB SSD NVMe Gen 3 storage on the Horizon Edition. Graphics performance is taken care of by a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 card. For battery, it gets a 46Whr pack that offers up to 10 hours backup on a single charge. Xiaomi is bundling a 65W charger with the laptops. The Mi Webcam HD is also bundled in the package.