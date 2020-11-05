Mi Smart Upgrade announced, here is how Xiaomi's buyback scheme for Redmi, Mi phones works

Highlights Mi Smart Upgrade buyback scheme has been announced by Xiaomi.

The upgrade scheme is available on both Redmi and Xiaomi.

The Mi Smart Upgrade scheme offers assured value on devices up to 15 months from their purchase.

Ahead of the busy festive period, Xiaomi has announced a new Mi Smart Upgrade programme applicable on both Mi and Redmi branded smartphones. The company has announced that this will be a buyback scheme for users looking at upgrading to the latest phones from the Redmi or Mi portfolio, without breaking the bank.

As a buyback plan, the Mi Smart Upgrade programme offers customers an easy route to stay within the Redmi or Mi smartphone ecosystem by promising them an assured buyback value on their phones at the time of purchase. The company claims that for users opting into this programme, they can get a maximum of 70 percent assured buyback value when eventually trading their Redmi or Mi smartphones for a new phone in the future.

Commenting on the announcement, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer at Mi India said, "As a brand, we have always focused on creating unique propositions for our consumers and have created yet another one to continue the momentum of this festive offering. We are thrilled to announce our latest offering - Mi Smart Upgrade which is an assured buyback offer from Mi India. We are confident that this plan will create more opportunities for technology lovers to experience innovation through our latest smartphones and also address the need of the hour by making upgrade options affordable, easy and convenient for our users."

Mi Smart Upgrade: How does it work?

Xiaomi has explained that under the Mi Smart Upgrade plan, users will have the opportunity to get an assured amount from the company when they decide to upgrade to a new phone from Redmi or Mi and send in their old device for buyback in the process.

This buyback can be availed any time after 3 months to 15 months of purchase, with exchange value ranging from 40 per cent to 70 per cent of the suggested retail price (SRP) of the phone. With this plan, users can get up to 70 per cent of assured value within 4-6 months, 60 per cent between 7-9 months, 50 per cent between 10-12 months and 40 per cent between 13-15 months, from the date of purchase and final billing.

The company has clarified that customers can get an assured buyback value of 40 per cent of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device.

Mi Smart Upgrade: How to sign-up?

As of now, this is an offline-only promotion that the company is running. Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Smart Upgrade programme will be available on purchases made through Mi authorized retail outlets and can be activated through an easy enrolment process with minimal documentation.

Users can purchase these buyback options starting at the price of Rs 399 for devices such as the Redmi 9 Prime going up to Rs 1,999 on premium smartphones like Mi 10. Consumers can buy the Mi Smart upgrade add-on along with their Smartphone purchase at all Mi Authorised Retail outlets which include Mi Home, Mi Studios and Mi preferred partner stores starting today.