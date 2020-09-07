Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,499

Highlights Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series has been launched in India.

Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi TV Horizon Edition in India. The Horizon Edition TV range comes after the company had first launched two laptops under its name. They bring with them reduced bezels and a smaller front frame. The TVs also bring with them Xiaomi's Vivid Picture engine and support for up to Full HD resolution depending on the variant of choice. These Android TVs also support thousands of apps via the Google Play store, and sport premium display features that Xiaomi promises will elevate the TV viewing experience.

Speaking on the launch, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category head for TV at Mi India said, "At Mi India, we are constantly working towards providing the best hardware and software. Having sold over 4 million units till now*, we not only understand the requirements of Indian consumers but have also taken significant steps to address their need; by offering customizations and solutions best suited for our Mi Fans and consumers."

"With people consuming more content lately, Mi TV Horizon Edition series aims to bring in a cinema-like experience at home. With the new bezel-less design, we are confident that these TVs will enhance and enrich users' binge-watching experience."

Mi TV Horizon Edition: Price

The Mi TV Horizon Edition has been announced by the company in two variants. These variants are based on the size of the display. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been announced to start retail at Rs 13,499. The TV will be available for purchase from Flipkart from 12 pm on September 11. The bigger Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch variant has been announced at Rs 22,999. This TV will be available for purchase from Amazon starting 6 pm on September 15. Xiaomi has also announced that the two TVs will also be available at retail outlets in the coming weeks.

Mi TV 4a: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the two Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition variants bring a much cleaner design with minimal bezels and front frame. In fact, The size of the bezels has been reduced significantly in the new TVs. With extreme thin bezels, the TV now sports a 95% screen to body ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The two also differ in terms of the panels on offer. While the sizes are different, the smaller TV is only capable of churning out HD+ resolutions, while the bigger one can churn out Fuldd HD+ resolution.

Much like other TVs from Xiaomi's TV line-up, the two new TVs are based on the Patchwall UI. Mi TV Horizon Edition Series features Mi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology for "accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction."

The panel size here is 43-inches and 32-inches. Both panels are LED displays in technology. Also, in order to fasten the bootup time, the new series comes with Mi QuickWake that helps users quickly wake their TV. For audio, the Mi TV Horizon Edition series comes equipped with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and an array of ports available at the back. This includes 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF, and three HDMI ports that let you easily connect to multiple devices like home theatre, soundbar etc.