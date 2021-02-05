Mia Khalifa Regains Consciousness poster is reason why you should avoid Google Translate for critical work

Highlights Mia Khalifa Regains Consciousness poster is going viral on social media.

Several political groups have protested against Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, and Greta Thunberg for tweeting about Indias personal matters.

Indian celebrities including cricketers, politicians have called out the international intervention in Indias domestic matters.

Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa and popstar Rihanna are at the receiving end of Indians ever since they have tweeted about the farmer's protest in India. Indian celebrities including cricketers, politicians have called out the international "intervention" in India's "domestic matters". Several political groups have protested against Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, and Greta Thunberg for tweeting about India's personal matters. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was a poster from one of the protest marches against Rihanna and Mia Khalifa.

A poster by United Hindu Front has gone viral on social media. The posters read "Singer Rihanna regains consciousness", "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness". While the protest was held against the Popstar, the message on the placard reads in favour of the "Umbrella" singer. It was later discovered that it was Google Translations' major blooper that led to the wrong message. The protestors wanted Rihanna to come back to her senses but Google translator sent out a wrong message.

The message in Hindi that the protestors wanted to convey was " ". This loosely translates to "Rihanna come back to your senses" but what Google translator said changed the entire meaning. Google translators messed up the tenses and declared that Rihanna has indeed "regained consciousness." This is clearly not what the protestors wanted to convey. Whereas if you translate "Rihanna regains consciousness" to Hindi, Google's Hindi translation says " ". In both cases, Google's translations are wrong.

Sharing the picture of the posters, Mia Khalifa posted on Twitter, "Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though."

Considering how much people love and rely on Google, these protestors simply translated the slogan using the translator and posted it without cross-checking the meaning of the message. On many occasions, Google has proved that it is not smarter than the human mind when it comes to translations. So whenever you want to translate stuff from Hindi to English please take the help of people who are well-versed in both languages and let Google concentrate on other important matters. Translation is certainly not one of Google's best areas.

On a related note, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, and Greta Thunberg have been subjected to endless trolling on Twitter ever since they have expressed their views on the farmers' protest in India and highlighted the matter. The government has condemned the tweets as an intervention to India's "private matters". Noteworthy citizens of India including the celebs, cricketers too have requested their fans to not allow "external forces" to harm the sovereignty of India.

ALSO READ: | WhatsApp starts rolling out video and voice call feature on web