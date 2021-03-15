Micromax In 1 design out ahead of launch, sale will be on Flipkart

Highlights Micromax is launching a new phone called IN 1 on March 19.

The Micromax IN 1 design has been revealed on the company website.

The Micromax IN 1 will have three cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

Micromax is launching the IN 1 smartphone on March 19 in India. The third smartphone in the IN series will go big on specifications, as per the recent leak. Micromax is now creating the hype around the smartphone. The latest one involves the listing of the Micromax IN 1 on the company website. The listing of the upcoming smartphone reveals its design in its entirety. So now, we are through with the specifications, as well as the looks of the Micromax IN 1 ahead of the March 19 launch.

If we go by the listing of Micromax IN 1 available on the website, the smartphone will have the diamond design, which we saw previously on the IN Note 1. But the IN 1 has this design more profound and shinier than its previous counterpart. The Micromax IN 1 will be available in two colours, both having a gradient finish. There will be four cameras on the back of the phone housed inside the rectangular island. The LED flash is also inside this module. And at the bottom, you can see the Micromax IN branding.

This Micromax IN 1 microsite does not reveal any specifications but you can make some guesses seeing the photos. For instance, the Micromax IN 1 has a punch-hole display and this display appears to be quite big. So much so that Micromax is calling the phone "Display ka Don" (The don of displays). The image also shows the IN 1 will have three cameras on the back. And these cameras are claimed to have the AI feature in them. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side.

Micromax's website also shows there will be stock Android on the upcoming IN 1 smartphone. That is because one of the images shows the screen full of apps and the interface looks like that of an Android One phone. Previously, the Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B were launched with stock Android software, so the upcoming IN branded phone is likely to follow the tradition here. Now, Micromax has not partnered with Google's Android One programme, but this is stock Android. And to make things better, Micromax is also promising fast software updates on these IN branded phones.

For now, the official specifications are not clear but Micromax will announce them on March 19. The IN 1 is said to sit below the IN Note 1 and above the IN 1B. Considering the IN Note 1 was launched for Rs 11,499 and the IN 1B came for Rs 7,999, the IN 1 is likely to be priced between the two points, such as Rs 9,999 or Rs 10,999.