Micromax In 1 goes on sale today for Rs 9,999, should you buy this Made in India smartphone?

Highlights Micromax In 1 has a big display that supports true HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

The phone has a 48MP quad-camera system and it work quite well.

The 5000mAh battery on Micromax In 1 lasts longer, charges faster.

Micromax In 1 smartphone will go on first sale today. This latest budget smartphone from the Indian smartphone company ticks many right boxes. It has a big display, a decent processor, good cameras, and a long-lasting battery. All of this makes the Micromax IN 1 compete aggressively against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime and Realme Narzo 30A. Micromax started what could be easily termed as the second innings in India's online smartphone market to capitalise on the anti-China sentiment and give a tough fight to Chinese players. Micromax was once the top-selling brand in India but it lost ground to Samsung, Xiaomi, and other brands. It wants that title back, as well.

The launch of the Micromax In 1 took place last week, nearly two months after the first two In-branded phones, In Note 1 and In 1B, were launched in January. I spent some time with the new Micromax In 1 and wrote about my experience in the review. I am breaking it down into a few pointswith specifications, so that you get an idea of how good or bad the phone is. Before that, a quick rundown of sale, price, availability details of the new Micromax In 1.

Micromax In 1 price, sale details

Micromax In 1 comes in two memory variants. The one with 64GB storage costs Rs 10,499 while the 128GB storage version will be available for Rs 11,999. But if you are buying the phone today, you will pay a lot less. Micromax will sell the In 1 for introductory prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 for the two variants, respectively. Micromax In 1 sale begins at noon today on Flipkart and the Micromax online store.

Micromax In 1 specifications, review

Display: Micromax In 1 has a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD with 400 nits of brightness, support for Widevine L1, and a punch-hole in the middle.

Processor: Powering the Micromax In 1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

RAM: The In 1 has two RAM options, the 4GB and the 6GB.

Storage: Micromax In 1 has 64GB and 128GB memory with support for up to 512GB microSD card.

Rear Cameras: There is a 48MP main sensor that is supported by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Front Camera: For selfies, the Micromax In 1 supports an 8MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The Micromax In 1 comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W.

Operating System: The In 1 runs Android 10 but the company said Android 11 will be rolled out in May.

If you are looking for a phone that is good value for money, Micromax In 1 is among my top choices. It has good clean and neat Android software, a big display, good cameras, and a powerful battery. All in all, this phone can be a great substitute for Redmis and Realmes. Especially to those who do not want to buy a "Chinese" phone any longer. For Rs 10,499, Micromax In 1 is a good value for money phone.