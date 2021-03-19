Micromax In 1 price, specifications, features: 5000mAh battery, 48MP cameras, and more

Highlights Micromax In 1 comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

There is a 48MP triple camera setup on the new Micromax In 1.

The Micromax In 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Micromax has launched its third smartphone under the In brand. The phone is called the In 1 and it brings a set of good specifications that make it a compelling choice for customers looking for a budget phone. The In 1 comes shortly after the launch of the In Note 1 and the In 1b that Micromax introduced back in January, and this phone sits between the two phones. This means the In 1 borrows some specifications from the In Note 1 while making sure the price remains low.

Now, Micromax is claiming the new In 1 is meant for gaming. Now, gaming is a very relative thing and varies from consumer to consumer. Moreover, the price segment in which the In 1 will sell is not where you will find high-end gaming phones, such as the recently launched ROG Phone 5. But, at the same time, this means that, for Rs 10,499, customers can enjoy popular games. But there will not be high-level graphics in these games. The bottom line is that as a customer, you will have to keep your expectations in check. In case you are convinced by the Micromax In 1, here is a quick rundown of the new Micromax In 1.

Micromax In 1 specifications

Display: The In 1 features a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD with 400 nits of brightness, support for Widevine L1, and a punch-hole in the middle.

Processor: Powering the Micromax In 1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

RAM: The In 1 has two RAM options, the 4GB and the 6GB.

Storage: Under the hood, the Micromax In 1 has 64GB and 128GB memory with support for 512GB microSD card.

Rear Cameras: Photography on the Micromax In 1 is handled by a 48MP main sensor that is supported by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Front Camera: For selfies, the Micromax In 1 has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The Micromax In 1 comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W.

Operating System: The In 1 runs Android 10 but the company said Android 11 will be rolled out in May.

Micromax In 1 features

Micromax is claiming stock Android on the In 1, which means you get a vanilla Android experience that is rid of bloatware. Micromax said that they would not show advertisements in the Android interface, which is what smartphones from Chinese companies have been criticised for. Moreover, the Micromax In 1 has HDR in cameras. There is support for Night Mode on the front camera. The In 1 also has support for Widevine L1, which means you can watch HD quality videos and movies on the phone.

Micromax In 1 price in India

The Micromax In 1 comes in two memory variants. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 10,499 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 11,999. But Micromax is going to sell the In 1 at introductory prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 if you buy the phone on the first day of the sale. The Micromax In 1 sale will begin March 26 on Flipkart and Micromax online store.