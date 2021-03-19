Micromax In 1 with big 1080p display, 5000mAh battery launched at introductory price of Rs 9,999

Highlights Micromax In 1 brings a large 6.67-inch 1080p display onboard.

The Micromax In 1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Backing the phone up is a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Micromax In 1 is the latest smartphone from the homegrown smartphone company. This is the third phone under the new In series that Micromax launched earlier this year. With the In-branded series, Micromax has made fresh efforts to revive itself in the smartphone market. And these efforts are directed at giving a tough fight to Chinese players. Micromax was once the top smartphone brand but it lost the battle to the likes of Realme, Redmi, Poco, and Samsung. The In series may do some wonders.

The Micromax In 1 boasts of impressive specifications for the price it asks. There is a large display with Full-HD+ resolution, a powerful battery, and a triple-camera system on the back. All of these specifications are pretty standard for a phone in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment but In 1 brings something extra to the table. Moreover, the Micromax In 1 brings stock Android as software under the hood, which means you do not have to deal with bloatware on the phone.

Micromax In 1 price in India

The Micromax In 1 comes in two memory configurations. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB costs Rs 10,499 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 11,999. The first sale begins on March 26 and people buying the phone on this day will pay Rs 9,999 for the first memory variant and Rs 11,499. The phone comes in Purple and Blue colours.

Micromax In 1 specifications

I am thoroughly impressed by the specification mix on the Micromax In 1. It is one of the few phones in this segment to come with a 1080p display. The display is 6.67-inches in size with a punch-hole in the middle and a brightness of 440 nits. And this display also comes with Widevine L1 certification, which means it will play Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video videos in true HD quality. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is, personally, the best location for it. The Micromax In 1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 10 out of the box but Micromax is promising Android 11 rollout by May.

For optics, the Micromax In 1 comes with three cameras on the back. The highlighted one is the 48MP Samsung sensor that supports features such as HDR and Night Mode. This camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfies on the Micromax In 1 are handled by the 8MP camera that is inside the punch-hole. There is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. Fuelling the Micromax In 1 is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support through a USB-C port. The phone supports dual SIM cards along with a dedicated microSD card along with support for carrier aggregation.