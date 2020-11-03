Micromax In 1A, more smartphones to launch in India today

Micromax is making its second entry into India's smartphone market today with the launch of new smartphones. The company is holding an event today to launch the new In sub-brand under which there could be more than two handsets. Micromax cofounder Rahul Sharma already gave us our full look at the upcoming phone but key details of the smartphone remain unknown mostly.

Micromax In Series Launch Event

Micromax is holding the In series launch event at noon today. It will be live-streamed YouTube and the company's social media properties. You can catch the real time updates by tuning into the live stream.

Micromax In Series Price

We don't have an official price for the upcoming series yet but rumours have it that Micromax could launch devices starting at around Rs 7,000 up to Rs 15,000.

Micromax In Series Specifications

Micromax had previously confirmed that the new smartphones will have MediaTek chipsets inside. One of the smartphones will be powered by a Helio G35 SoC while another will run on the Helio G85 processor. Some teasers have alluded to a large display with a punch-hole in the middle and a huge storage on these phones.

Rumours have said that there could be up to 128GB of storage on these phones. We can also expect up to 4GB of RAM. In the optics department, the Micromax phones are said to come with a 48MP camera on the back along with three more sensors.

We will know what the company has in store for us at today's event.