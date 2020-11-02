Micromax In smartphones shown off in YouTube video ahead of launch

Highlights Micromax will launch its new smartphones in India tomorrow.

Ahead of the launch, it has shared full look of the Micromax In 1A.

The Micromax In phones will have MediaTek processors inside.

Micromax is coming back on Tuesday, November 3. The homegrown smartphone company is leaving no stone unturned to build hype around its brand-new In series. As a part of that move, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma collaborated with the YouTuber Technical Guruji to show off the smartphones ahead of their tomorrow's launch. While we had our first glimpse at one of the smartphones through a teaser, Sharma has revealed the Micromax In 1A will come in green and white colours.

The YouTube video has revealed the full design of the Micromax In 1A. By the looks of it, In 1A is heavily inspired by the designs of Honor 9X and Narzo 20 Pro. The back panel has a shiny pattern with arrows converging in the centre. There will be green and white colour options for the smartphone. Moving to the fascia of the phone, we have the punch-hole setup, which is an interesting choice for a smartphone that is going to sell in the mid-range. The punch-hole sits at the dead centre, much like how some Samsung phones have it.

Sharma also confirmed there will be MediaTek chipsets on the new In-series phones. One of them will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which we last saw on Realme C-series smartphones, and another top model with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Micromax is also teasing a "larger than life" displays but their actual dimensions are not clear yet. The company also says "big memory is in" in one of the teasers but does not say how much. But we have some information, thanks to the rumours.

Rumours are rife that Micromax will launch two different sets of specifications according to the storage option. You can expect maximum 128GB of internal storage on the Micromax In 1A, at least. The RAM options are said to start from 2GB. The smartphones are also said to come with different cameras wherein the In 1A might end up sporting a 48MP main camera on the back. There will be physical fingerprint sensors on the back, meaning none of the phones has an OLED panel. Rest of the specifications will likely be announced at tomorrow's event.

Micromax In series launch is set for noon on November 3.