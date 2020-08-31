Microsoft announces tasks app, whiteboard features, other controls for Teams

Highlights Microsoft Teams has got a tasks app, new whiteboard features, and the option to tag or mention.

The features will help users get more organised and streamlined for remote working.

Microsoft Edge has introduced a picture dictionary that will help improve readability.

Microsoft has announced new features for Edge Browser, Teams and Windows 10 for the convenience of users working remotely. Let's have a look at these features.

Microsoft Teams: Microsoft Teams recently brought in new tools for Android and iOS users. Microsoft has now announced new features for the desktop which may roll out for phones later. These include:

Tasks app: As the name suggests, the Tasks app is designed to help users prioritise and place their tasks in order. The Tasks app also comes with a List view, Graph API, and Power Automate. As per the blog post, Power Automate is also getting new controls using the new "create a team" action, users can add up a new team to a business process. Further tags or @mentions can now be used in flows so that the person it is directed towards is notified and gets it.

For a selected message action: Users can create customised messages using the "for a selected message action" feature on Teams. This will help them initiate critical business processes directly from a message. Another tool that Teams has brought in helps the owner keep a track of which member has been removed from the group.

Visio as a tab: Another new feature Teams has added is 'Visio as a tab'. This helps dedicated users share content of common interest within a channel or a chat.

Sticky notes on Whiteboard: Microsoft has also brought in sticky notes on Whiteboard, which they can add on a canvas. They can also move or reorder objects in the canvas through drag and drop gestures.

Additionally, Microsoft Edge has also received some new features. Microsoft has introduced a picture dictionary that will help improve readability. Microsoft Edge has brought in five different highlighter colours, support for screen readers, and viewing and validating digital signatures with the built-in PDF reader.

It has also added Collections that allows one to export to OneNote. "When you send to OneNote, all your collected content retains its formatting, so you get visual links and all your notes organized neatly," read the blog post.

Microsoft 365 users will get more assistance using FastTrack. The admin center in Microsoft Center also has an option for SMBs to easily deploy a lightweight security baseline policy for their Windows 10 systems.