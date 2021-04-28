Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference to be held from May 25, registrations open

Highlights Microsoft Build 2021 will be held from May 25 to May 27.

It will begin with a keynote from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on May 25 at 8:30 pm IST.

The event will be free for everyone to attend.

Microsoft has announced the dates for this year's Build developer conference. The Build 2021 will be held from May 25 to May 27. In addition to confirming the dates, the tech giant has also opened up registrations for the same.

Like last year, Microsoft Build 2021 will be held virtually and free for everyone to attend. The company has also confirmed the schedule of the event, with a total of 10 speakers lined up for it through the three days of Build 2021.

Kickstarting the Build 2021 will be a keynote from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The keynote will start at 9 pm IST. The technical sessions will follow from 10 pm IST. To be held with live QnA sessions, viewers will be able to choose from five different technical sessions based on their interests.

The speakers announced for the event include Amanda Silver, Donovan Brown, Kayla Cinnamon, Scott Guthrie, Leslie Richardson, Scott Hanselman, Anna Hoffman, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott.

Interested users can sign up for the event using their Microsoft, LinkedIn or GitHub account. A special sign is also available for Microsoft Work or School accounts as well as Microsoft employees.

Once the sign-in is complete, visitors will have to fill an online form followed by a survey with some basic information to register for the event.

For those unaware, Microsoft Build is an annual developer's conference held by the tech major to provide insights on what the company is working on for the coming year. Through the conference, the company aims to make the developers aware of how to best frame their work around various Microsoft services.

As for what to expect from this year's conference, Microsoft is anticipated to introduce several changes to Windows at the event. The updates will come on the back of a rapid surge in remote work since last year.

Other than the keynote by Microsoft CEO, a day two keynote will also be held at this year's Microsoft Build conference. The second keynote will feature speakers like Scott Guthrie, Rajesh Jha, and Scott Hanselman and is likely to be more developer-focused.