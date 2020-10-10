Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he is tired of Work From Home

Highlights Satya Nadella says that he finds Work From Home tiring.

The Microsoft CEO says working from home feels like sleeping at work.

Microsoft, like other companies, is in Work From Home mode due to COVID-19.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is tired of Work From Home. Like literally. In an interview Nadella says that the nature of working from home makes him sleepy and tired all the time. He particularly blames video calls that he finds require more effort to concentrate and make people tired.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Nadella said, "Somebody once described this. When people say you're working from home, it feels sometimes like you're sleeping at work."

Then he explained it by blaming video calls that are often part of Work From Home routine. "Thirty minutes into your first video meeting in the morning, because of the concentration one needs to have on video, you're fatigued," he said.

Currently, Microsoft, like most of the other companies across the world are in Work From Home mode due to coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic. Big tech companies like Google and Facebook have also enforced work from home until the coronavirus infections continue. Recently Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that he expected Google employees to Work From Home until summer, which is around May and June.

Incidentally, Nadella's comments came on the day Microsoft said that it would allow some employees to permanently work from home.

"The pandemic has raised questions about what our employees can expect in the future, so we provided some guidance this week to employees on our thinking about work flexibility. Moving forward, it is our goal to offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs and ensuring we live our culture," Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer at Microsoft, wrote on the company's blog.

Then she explained: "Flexibility can mean different things to each of us, and we recognize there is no one-size-fits-all solution given the variety of roles, work requirements and business needs we have at Microsoft. To address this, we have provided guidance to employees to make informed decisions around scenarios that could include changes to their work site, work location, and (or) work hours once offices are open without any COVID-19 restrictions."

In other words, depending on the role, responsibility, what is possible remotely and what is not, Microsoft will allow some employees to Work From Home even after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. However, when this happens, we are assuming that CEO Satya Nadella would choose to go back to the office. In fact, his comments look like he is eager to go back to the office.