Microsoft Edge browser updated with native support for M1 MacBooks

Highlights Microsoft has launched a new Edge browser version that supports M1 chipset natively.

The new Edge browser is available under the Canary weekly update channel.

All three browsers, Edge, Chrome, and Firefox now support M1 chipset natively.

Microsoft Edge browser is getting a fresh update that brings native support for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Although only the app versions updated via the Canary channels will get the support for now for ARM-based Apple chipset. Both nightly and stable versions of Microsoft Edge will bring native support for the MacBook models powered by the Apple M1 chipset. The new Edge Browser version comes days after Microsoft introduced the M1 versions for Microsoft 365 apps, such as Word and PowerPoint.

The developers' team of Microsoft Edge Browser made the announcement on Twitter, where it said the new Canary version is now available to download. The Canary versions are updated very frequently, bringing latest features and updates on a weekly basis. This might be a little pesky for some users, which is why you will need to decide if you want to download the Canary version or wait for the regular versions available outside of Microsoft Edge Insider channels. This update for Edge browser, however, does not bring any new features.

If you have purchased any of the new MacBook models that are powered by Apple's M1 chipset, there is a lot of power that these laptops have to offer but the regular version of apps cannot utilise. Apple's M1-powered MacBook models are significantly better than the Intel-based laptops, several benchmark and real-world comparisons have shown. Which is why it is important for MacBook users to go for the apps that bring native support for the M1 chipset. One of the biggest reasons by that is so is the manifold improvement in the resume times.

Microsoft is not making clear how better the new Edge browser will be over the standard Intel-based version. It has not even provided if there are any changes coming to the browser with the new version but it is safe to assume there will be under-the-hood enhancements. Of course, this is a Canary version that will keep getting new features and fixes on a week-to-week basis but the stable version might arrive soon with a horde of bumped-up performance for M1 MacBooks.

With the new addition of Edge browser, the top three browsers for cross-platform devices gain support for the M1 chipset. First, Google rolled out two different versions for the Chrome browser, one for the new M1 chipset and the other one for Intel chipset on MacBook. Later, Mozilla also announced the launch of Firefox version 84 that brings native support for M1 MacBook models. The only worthy difference between the two versions is the ability of the new M1-focussed versions to draw raw power from the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The list of apps that come with native support for M1 chipset is increasing by the day includes Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Designer, Darkroom, Fantastical, OmniFocus, BBEdit, Instapaper, and Twitter.