Microsoft launches Surface Book 3 with 10th-gen Intel Core chipsets: Price, specifications

Highlights Microsoft Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

The Surface Book 3 laptops have a 32GB RAM top variant.

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 starts at $1,599 in the US.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is the latest powerhouse device to join the Surface family. Microsoft has announced the new Surface Book model can offer better performance, store more content, and last for even longer over the predecessor. There are significant bumps in the specifications but the design of the Surface Book 3 is more or less similar to the Surface Book 2. Microsoft is packing 10th-generation Intel Core processors, along with up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 graphics card on the top model. The Surface Book 3 is essentially a crossover of a tablet and a laptop -- the display has its own processor and a battery and can be detached from the keyboard, which essentially houses the GPU and another battery.

There are two variants of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 - the 13.5-inch model and the 15-inch model. There are multiple configurations that buyers can opt for. For example, the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i5 processor costs $1,599 and the 15-inch model with Intel Core i7 processor comes at a price of $2,299. If you bump the graphics card from Intel Iris Plus to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (with 4GB DDR5) on the Intel Core i7 version of 13.5-inch Surface Book 3, you will need to pay a minimum of $1,999. Finally, there is a top-end 15-inch Surface Book 3 with the Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM and Intel Core i7 processor, which costs $3,499.

The Surface Book 3 will be available to buy in the US starting May 21 in silver colour. The India launch details and pricing are expected to be announced later.

Microsoft has equipped the Surface Book 3 with a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch PixelSense Display with superior picture quality. The 13.5-inch model has a resolution of 3000x2000 pixels and a pixel density of 267 PPI. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, has a 3240x2160 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 260 PPI. Both models have an aspect ratio of 3:2 and support 10-point multi-touch. The 13-inch model has its own two variants while the 15-inch model has a lonesome model. The Surface Book 3 in 13.5-inch size comes with the option of two processors - quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor and quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. The 15-inch Surface Book 3 is powered by a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

There are three RAM options on the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 - 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x. The 15-inch model, however, has just two - 16GB or 32GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x. The storage on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 also comes in various options - 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD on the 13.5-inch model - and - 56GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD on the 15-inch model. Coming to the graphics cards, the 13.5-inch model has two options - built-in Intel Iris Plus Graphics (on Intel i5-1035G7 models) and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (on Intel i7-1065G7 models). The 15-inch models come in two options - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6 graphics memory and Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 with 6GB GDDR6 graphics memory.

For connectivity, the Surface Book 3 has two USB-A ports (USB 3.1), one USB-C (USB 3.0) port with USB-PD, two Surface Connect ports, a full-size SDXC card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Surface Book 3 also supports Surface Dial interactions. Microsoft recently stated doubts on the security of Thunderbolt ports, which is why Surface Book 3 has none of them. There is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and Xbox Wireless on the Surface Book 3. The Surface Book 3 runs Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 30-day free trial of Microsoft 365 subscription. There are ambient light, proximity sensors, accelerometer, magnetometer, and gyroscope on the Surface Book 3.