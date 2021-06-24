Microsoft launches Windows 11 with an all-new Start menu, Windows Store and a refreshing design

Microsoft has announced Windows 11, the latest version of its Windows operating system. The new version focuses on enhancing the Windows user interface through a completely redesigned layout. It also brings several improvements to its performance.

The launch comes after months of speculation of what the new Windows will bring to users. Among the highlightss, the new Windows comes with a completely new Start menu, with an updated Start button that is now positioned at the center of the taskbar.

Other than this, Microsoft has introduced several updates to make Windows 11 look neat. The icons and the themes of the operating system have also been redesigned. It now sports softer visuals with transparent background looks to focus on what is at the front. Interestingly, Windows has now introduced rounded corners as seen on both Android and iOS.

Windows 11 performance improvements

Windows 11 is also faster in everything you do on Windows. This includes starting up, browsing the web, running apps and more. This is thanks to several optimisations on the OS, including 40 per cent smaller updates. The new Windows is also more power efficient than the previous iterations and comes as the safest Windows yet by Microsoft.

