Microsoft rolls out personal version of Teams, other new features for Android and iPhone

Video conferencing apps gained new importance in the backdrop of COVID 19 causing many people to work from home. Microsoft Teams has been upping its game by bringing in new updates.

Last week, Microsoft added a couple of new features like customising backgrounds, scheduling meetings in advance for current users, and live caption for users in the US. This week it has rolled out features for the mobile users of Android and iOS to enhance user experience for personal usage as well. The update is in preview and should be available in the coming weeks, the company noted. Microsoft Teams is mostly associated with online professional meetings. The company is now looking to expand its wings to personal discourse as well.

"We are using multiple apps and toolsboth online and offlinesuch as calendars, email, messaging, photo apps, to-do lists, and documents to manage it all. Every day more people love what Teams does for them because it is the hub for teamwork that lets you chat, meet, call, and collaborate all in one place. And while Teams is great for work, we believe it can help everyone better manage their responsibilities across work and personal life," Microsoft said in a statement.

"With the new features, Microsoft hopes to provide users one app that seamlessly manages work and personal life as well as staying connected with those who matter most. Microsoft Teams will now provide the tools for users to manage daily life; share grocery lists, organize across family calendars, safely store important information like Wi-Fi passwords and account info, and even see location updates when loved ones arrive home or at other locations like work or school," Microsoft added.

Let's have a look at these features in detail.

Text Chat and Video calling: Microsoft noted that a call can be made more personal by sharing fun features like GIFs, photos, videos, documents, and even location which is already integrated. The option of forming groups for family calls is also a feature users can take advantage of to stay connected with family and friends.

Media can be shared and accessed on a group dashboard: The group dashboard will help users stay organised as they can go back to the media shared like chats, tasks, pictures, videos, and group calendars. This will help users to pick right from where they left off.

Important documents can be shared within the app: Microsoft Teams app integrates with other Microsoft 365 apps so that important documents like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint can be shared within the Teams app. The shared documents are also stored on OneDrive and users can now access these documents across other devices. So if it is a sheet for a family budget or monthly expenses, it can be done through Teams.

Location sharing and information: Microsoft Teams will also allow users to share location and information so that they can keep track of friends and family. Users must note that location must be turned on for this purpose.

Teams also comes with a Safe, which will let its users securely store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or login information.

The blog noted that users can easily share right from the Teams app so that the whole family has easy access to the home Wi-Fi password or your streaming service login, backed by the security of two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption.

The new features will be available in preview mode and the general availability of the new features as well as expansion to the web is expected later this year.