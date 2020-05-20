Microsoft Surface Duo could sport Snapdragon 855 SoC, other specifications leaked

Highlights Microsoft Surface Duo specifications have been leaked.

The foldable smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC.

It will also lack support for 5G and NFC, as per the report.

Microsoft Surface Duo foldable smartphone is hotly anticipated to release into eligible markets after it was unveiled last year. The Redmond-based giant has been silent about most specifications of the upcoming foldable device, lest it wants it ready for consumers. According to a new report, the Surface Duo is in "take-home" status, which means it is ready for testers to use in real-world hinting at an imminent launch. Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch the Surface Duo ahead of the original timeline of spring this year. Besides, the specifications of the Surface Duo have also been leaked in the report.

According to a report by Windows Central, the Surface Duo is "almost ready" for launch, but there is no tentative timeline available at this point. Microsoft had previously said the Surface Duo will be available in markets towards the end of this year. For now, there is nothing concrete about Microsoft's plans to launch the Surface Duo since the supply chain is disrupted owing to the covid-19 pandemic worldwide. Microsoft had also confirmed the specifications of the Surface Duo by only so much, but the report claims to give an insight of the unknown innards of the upcoming foldable device.

The Surface Duo, the report suggests, will be powered by the year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. While this may not be a wise decision from a consumer's standpoint, Microsoft may have begun materialising the Surface Duo much before the Snapdragon 865 SoC came into the markets. Since the Snapdragon 865 processor requires extra space for its X55 5G modem, Surface Duo would have been distorted footprint-wise. The foldable smartphone will have 6GB of RAM and two storage options - 64GB and 256GB. It is already known that the Microsoft Surface Duo will come with two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1800x1350 pixels and a pixel density of 401 PPI. It will run Android 10-based UI, along with eligibility to run Android 11 soon.

Recently, Microsoft's hardware chief Panos Panay had shared an image of his son, clicked using the Surface Duo's rear camera. He did not, however, divulge the graphic resolution of the camera. The report tries to debunk the mystery by claiming the Surface Duo will have a single 11-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and 1.12-micron pixel size. This camera will be located above the right display and used for front- and rear-facing photos and videos. For rear-camera photography, the device may need to be folded outwardly. Moreover, the Surface Duo will feature a USB-C port and a 3460mAh battery with some fast charging technology.

The Surface Duo will likely not have 5G support and would settle for regular 4G LTE speeds. While even Apple is expected to jump on the 5G bandwagon, Microsoft may end up trailing behind for its ambitious Surface Duo foldable smartphone. The Surface Duo will also lack NFC support, which might hinder payment functionalities when using apps such as Google Pay in supported countries.

For what it is worth, Microsoft's Surface Duo will arrive in markets with some dated innards, which might make it difficult for the company to take a stand against the rivals. Samsung is already reportedly working on its third foldable smartphone while other brands such as Motorola are also optimistically selling theirs.