Microsoft Surface Earbuds could finally ship next month

Highlights Microsoft Surface Earbuds could finally be released into markets.

The truly wireless earbuds could cost EUR 199.

Later, they will be released into other global markets.

Microsoft's take on Apple AirPods is releasing into the European markets next month. The Microsoft Surface Earbuds will be available to purchase in Germany, followed by a global release, at a price of EUR 199 (approximately Rs 16,500), according to a new report. The Surface Earbuds are a stout competitor of Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds and could debut on May 6. The Microsoft Surface Earbuds earphones were launched last year at the company's Surface hardware event, but the pricing and release date was not announced back then.

According to a report by Winfuture, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds have appeared on the European retail, hinting at their release next month. The truly wireless earbuds will be available to buy in European countries starting May 6. Apart from its European pricing of EUR 199, the Surface Earbuds will cost CHF 219.95 in Switzerland. In the US, the pair of truly wireless earbuds will be priced at $249. Later, Microsoft will release the Surface Earbuds into other markets, the specifics of which are not clear at the moment.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds truly wireless earbuds come with an in-ear design and interchangeable rubber covers. They are round in shape, designed with ergonomics to fit in the ear properly. Much like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds come with gesture support, such as swipe for playback and long tap for summoning the digital voice assistant, such as Cortana, Siri, and Google Assistant. The Surface Earbuds come with active suppression of ambient noise using an array of microphones. For Surface devices, the Surface Earbuds can be quickly paired with the help of "Swift Pair". There is also a charging case for the Microsoft Surface Earbuds, that is rated to deliver two more times of charge to the earbuds on a full charge.

After its announcement last year, Microsoft delayed the launch of the Surface Earbuds because the company was "not satisfied" with the product. After working on them for a couple of more months, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds seem ready for launch. In addition, the Redmond headquartered giant is expected to be working on a new Surface product for audio. According to rumours, it could be just another variant of the Surface Headphones that were launched in 2019. In any case, we should get more information on the upcoming headphones in the coming days.