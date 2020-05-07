Microsoft Surface Earbuds price, availability details announced

Highlights Microsoft has announced the pricing of Surface Earbuds.

The Surface Earbuds cost $199.99 in the US.

Their India availability is not known yet.

Microsoft has finally announced the pricing for the Surface Earbuds. Announced last year at the Surface event, the Surface Earbuds will be available at $199.99 (roughly Rs 15,200) in the US starting May 12. The launch date was earlier speculated to be May 6 but Microsoft is taking 6 more days to begin shipping. The Surface Earbuds are Microsoft's answer to Google's Pixel Buds, Apple AirPods, Amazon's Echo Buds, and Samsung Galaxy Buds. These are Microsoft's truly wireless earbuds that will be initially available in the US. Their India availability, however, is not specified by the company yet.

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds do not offer active noise cancellation, which could be a turndown for some customers who would splurge the same money on better options such as the Galaxy Buds+. The active noise cancellation is omitted on the Surface Earbuds even after it was originally delayed by Microsoft, owing to the doubts the company had for the product. Microsoft wanted "to get all the details right" on the Surface Earbuds, but perhaps those details did not include active noise cancellation, even for about $200.

"Featuring an ultra-comfortable and stable fit, Surface Earbuds offer intuitive touch controls so you can start a phone call or change the song without taking out your phone," said Robin Seiler, corporate vice president for devices at Microsoft. Much like the Surface Headphones 3, which has been launched alongside, the Surface Earbuds also deliver what Microsoft called an "omnisonic sound." The truly wireless earbuds support finger touches for various functionalities, driven by gestures -- something that is standardly available on all truly wireless earbuds. There is a 3.6mm driver inside the earbuds, along with two microphones on each.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds have the silicone ear-tips in three sizes, imparting an "ultra-comfortable design." The truly wireless earbuds also have the Microsoft 365 integration for voice dictation in Word, Outlook, or PowerPoint, in addition to the "Play My Emails" service that gives an audio output for Outlook emails on iOS. Microsoft is also giving users a seamless integration with Spotify on Android phones, wherein a triple tap on either earbud triggers the music playback.

The Surface Earbuds support aptX and SBC audio codecs, which means you can expect better audio quality. The truly wireless earbuds are also IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. There is a USB-A to USB-C cord provided with the Surface Earbuds for charging purposes. Microsoft says its Surface Earbuds can provide a battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case included. This further includes eight hours of "continuous listening time on a single charge, plus another two 8-hour cycles with the charging case". The user should be able to listen to music for about 1 hour on a 10-minute charge on the Surface Earbuds.