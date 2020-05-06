Microsoft Surface Go 2 ultra-portable tablet goes official for $399

Highlights Microsoft Surface Go 2 has finally been launched.

It costs $399 in the US while the India pricing unknown yet.

It has major improvements over the 2018's Surface Go.

Microsoft has updated its tablet line-up with a 2020 model called the Surface Go 2. It takes a big jump from the Surface Go launched in 2018 and packs new features such as a bigger display, improved battery life, and more storage. The Surface Go 2 supports Active Pen and Surface Type Cover, much like the prequel, and has a kickstand that, when in use, effectively makes it a laptop. Microsoft's Surface Go 2 is a fresh attempt to take on the entry-level iPad, the last year's model of which is also cheaper. And it is somehow a good option for people looking to buy something cheaper than the Surface Pro X or Surface Pro 7 tablets.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 costs $399.99 for the base variant. The last year's iPad, on the other hand, is priced at $329 in the US. The Surface Go 2 comes in silver colour, starting May 12 in the US. The Surface Type Covers come in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colours. The India pricing of the Surface Go 2 was not announced at the time of writing.

The new Surface Go tablet is designed for ultra-portability, thanks to its dimensions of 245x175x8.3mm and weight of 544 grams. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 comes with a 10-inch PixelSense Display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels and a pixel density of 217 PPI. It is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Microsoft is offering two processor options on the Surface Go 2 - an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or an eighth-generation Intel Core m3. The price of the tablet varies depending on the processor choice, of course. There are 4GB and 8GB RAM options, in addition to the storage optional between 64GBeMMC and 128GB SSD. The Surface Go 2 is claimed to offer 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Microsoft is offering LTE connectivity on the Surface Go 2, in addition to Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and eSIM support. There is one USB-C port, a Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port, microSDXC card reader, and Nano-SIM card tray, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the Surface Go 2. Since it is a tablet, there are cameras as well. On the front, the Surface Go 2 has a 5-megapixel 1080p camera while the rear one is an 8-megapixel autofocus sensor that supports 1080p video recording. There are extended dual far-field Studio Mics, in addition to 2W Dolby Audio Premium-tuned stereo speakers.