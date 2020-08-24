Microsoft Teams adds link sharing, search options in chat and other features for Android, iOS

Highlights Microsoft Teams has announced an app update for Android and iOS users.

iOS users get increased support for a number of videos on iPhones and iPads.

Android users get to share invite links with people who do not have Teams accounts.

Microsoft Teams has brought in improved features for both Android and iOS to enhance user experience with its new update. Microsoft Teams has introduced new features such as video calling as well as search options on both phones and tablets. These may come in handy for users at a time when video calling has become indispensable in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. Let us have a look at these features.

Microsoft has brought in the following features for its Android users.

--Link invites: The feature allows Microsoft Teams users to generate links for free meetings. Users can generate and send links to people who may or may not have a Microsoft Teams account.

--Search functionality: Android users can search inside chats and channels on Microsoft Teams Apps for Android.

--Uploading images: Android users can upload images directly to their gallery using Microsoft Teams app.

--New safe key setting: Microsoft has also brought in a new safe key setting for Android users. This will be backed by two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption.

Microsoft has brought in the following features for the iOS users to its Version 2.0.19.

--Increased support for number of videos: Microsoft Teams for iOS will now support 8 (2x4) participants on iPhone and it will support 9(3x3) participants on an iPad.

--Agenda view for meetings: Microsoft Teams will show the agenda for upcoming meetings on the app and will enable users to join, edit or share it with their contacts for iPhone and iPad users.

--Reduced data expenditure: Microsoft Teams for iOS has brought in a new setting to reduce the amount of data Teams uses while the video is on.

Microsoft has confirmed its plan to make Cortana voice assistant available to the iOS in the US, as noted by Forbes.

Other features Microsoft Teams brought in were the ability to customize the left side bar, allowing users to rearrange and pin and unpin users' apps. The report also noted Microsoft brought in an update called Advanced Communications that will allow people to have mega meetings of up to 20,000 participants in 'view only' mode and interactive meetings of up to 1000 participants.