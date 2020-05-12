Microsoft to roll out email text prediction on Outlook in May

Highlights Microsoft is working on a text prediction feature for Outlook.

It will suggest what should be your next words in an email.

Microsoft is also working on a "send later" feature.

Microsoft is following in Google's footsteps to improve its email service. The company is working on a text prediction feature for Outlook that will work much like Smart Compose in Gmail. This feature will essentially offer suggestions based on what a user is typing when composing an email on Outlook and Outlook.com. Gmail's Smart Compose was rolled out last year, allowing people to consume less time while creating standard emails with the help of predicted texts. Additionally, Microsoft is also developing a "send later" feature for Outlook.

A document available on Microsoft's support page has detailed that Outlook will be able to suggest words or phrases "as you compose messages." The suggested text can be manually handled using two options. A user can choose to accept the suggested text by clicking the Tab button or the right arrow key. But if the predicted text is not something the user wants, it can be ignored by continuing typing "what you intended to write and the suggestion will disappear." The text prediction will be available for Outlook.com and Outlook on the web, as per the document. Microsoft has not said anything on whether the feature will arrive on the Outlook app.

Microsoft is planning to release the prediction feature later this month, but a specific timeline is not available. The company website for the Microsoft 365 roadmap shows the feature is "in development".

Outlook is also getting the "send later" feature, which is already available on Gmail. The feature, as it says, will let users schedule their emails for a later time when they will supposedly not be available to send them. This feature could come in handy especially for when a user needs to send an email at an odd timing, for example, early morning when you are normally asleep. The user can send the email later by entering the date and time for the email to be sent. The feature is likely to arrive before the end of June, going by Microsoft 365 roadmap.