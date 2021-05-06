Microsoft to use resources to support Covid relief efforts in India, provide 25,000 oxygen concentrators

Highlights Microsoft is committed to using resources to help India's Covid relief efforts.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously confirmed support via a tweet.

Microsoft will be providing 25,000 oxygen concentrators to India.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has reaffirmed the company's support for India's fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. Microsoft will use its resources to support pandemic relief efforts in India as it has partnered with the US Chamber of Commerce and Business, which is engaged in providing medical supplies and life-saving drugs to India. As a part of its efforts, Microsoft will be providing 25,000 oxygen concentration devices to hospitals and healthcare institutions in India.

"We are committed to using our resources to support pandemic relief efforts in India and are mobilising to address the country's most urgent needs, partnering across the business community US Chamber to provide critical medical supplies," Microsoft's Nadella wrote on Twitter. The latest announcement comes close on the heels of the previous one where Nadella said he was "heartbroken" to see the current state of India. Back then, Nadella wrote, "I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices."

Microsoft has also managed to raise more than $3 million (roughly Rs 22.2 crore) from its employees. The software giant will match this amount from the company side to donate as much as $6 million (roughly Rs 44.5 crore) to India's relief efforts. The company has not said if it is making the donations in the name of central or state governments or if these donations will go to nonprofits and other organisations involved in relief efforts during the pandemic. Microsoft has, however, said that it is working with companies to provide as many as 25,000 oxygen concentrators.

One of the biggest tech companies in the world, Microsoft, has its offices in 11 locations in India, employing thousands of people. The Redmond-based headquarters is chalking out plans, on a daily basis, on how the company can help India tackle the pandemic. Microsoft president Brad Smith is a part of the steering committee that the US Chamber of Commerce and Business constituted to provide critical aid in these dire times.

Microsoft is also lending support through technology to millions of Indians during these times. "Across the world, we have seen the harrowing images of Covid-19's impact in India. The entire country is reeling under the devastating impact of the pandemic. Our thoughts are with the millions who are impacted including their relatives living abroad," wrote Kate Behncken, vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies in a Microsoft blog post.

"As we witness the impact on friends, co-workers and the broader community, it is clear we can and must help. We are focused on using our technology, skills, resources and voice to assist in the global response," Behncken said.